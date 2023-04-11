What must a good power bank be able to do? It should be as portable as possible, have as much capacity as possible and ideally charge your smartphone quickly.

However, many modern power banks are downright overbred! This test is about a fairly classic power bank.

The LYNXER 22.5W Power Bank offers a decent capacity with 20000mAh, has 4x USB A ports, USB C and a microUSB and Lightning input.

So here we have a wonderfully flexible power bank! This is also quite attractively priced at around €40.

But how does it look in practice? Can the power bank convince here? Let’s find out!

Die LYNXER 22,5W Power Bank 20000mAh im Test

With 156 x 77 x 21 mm and a weight of 393g, the LYNXER 22.5W Power Bank is pleasantly handy for a 20000mAh model.

The weight and size is not so small that it would be “suspicious”. Unfortunately, there are many “fake power banks” and often the dimensions are a good point to recognize them.

With the LYNXER, however, everything fits here at first glance! However, this power bank is already on the compact side, for a 20000mAh model. However, you can also feel that the battery cells are packed quite tightly inside.

This is how the power bank looks massive! The general feel and the case also make a good impression. However, I would not classify the LYNXER as a premium power bank either.

There are plus points for the small LC display, which shows you the current charge level in %.

connections

Certainly a highlight of the LYNXER 22.5W Power Bank are the connections, because we have quite a few of them! We have 4x USB A, 1x USB C, 1x microUSB and 1x Apple Lightning.

3x USB A 5V/2A

1x USB A – Quick Charge und Super Charge 22,5W – 5V/4,5A, 9V/2A, 12V/1,5A

1x USB C – Power Delivery 18W – 5V/2A, 9V/2A, 12V/1,5A

1x microUSB Eingang – Quick Charge 18W – 5V/2A, 9V/2A, 12V/1,5A

1x Apple Lightning – Quick Charge 18W – 5V/2A, 9V/2A, 12V/1,5A

WOW that’s a port outfit! However, I have to step on the brakes a bit here. The USB A ports, including the Quick Charge / Super Charge port, are slow.

In addition, you cannot use all ports at the same time! Or if you try, it is throttled so that the maximum power of the power bank ends up at 22.5W.

That means two devices fast charging is not possible! You can fast charge a maximum of one device, if you connect a second one, it will be throttled.

The capacity

Let’s get to an exciting point, capacity. Does the LYNXER 22.5W Power Bank really have 20000mAh?

Wh mAh % of HA 5V/1A 54,611 14760 74% 9V/1A 53,747 14526 73% 9V/2A 49,393 13349 67%

The capacity of the LYNXER is “ok”. I was able to measure between 13349 mAh and 14760 mAh here, which corresponds to 67% to 74% of the manufacturer’s specification. This is a bit low, 80%+ would be normal, but it’s still just ok.

In general: The capacity specification for power banks always refers to the capacity of the battery cells inside. However, their discharge is not 100% efficient. There is always a certain loss in the form of heat due to internal processes, voltage conversions, etc. This is especially true when using Quick Charge, USB PD or other fast charging standards. 80-90% is the usual “good” value for usable capacity. Over 90% are very rare and under 80% are uncommon. Also consider that your smartphone does not charge 100% efficiently! If this has a 2000mAh battery, approx. 2600mAh are required for a 100% charge. However, this depends on the model and the type of charging.

Mit PPS

Fortunately, the LYNXER 22.5W Power Bank offers a PPS level!

PPS: 3,3-11V bei 2A

This is not a big PPS level, but better than nothing, especially for the Samsung S smartphones.

PPS stands for Programmable Power Supply. The normal USB Power Delivery offers your smartphone several voltage levels, usually 5V, 9V, 15V and 20V. Here it can choose a level and load it. PPS now allows your smartphone to freely select a voltage within a certain range, for example 3.3-16V. If your smartphone thinks it would be ideal to charge with 6.5V, then a PPS charger can supply it with 6.5V.

Some smartphones like the Samsung S20/S21/S22/S23 series models need PPS to reach the full charging speed, see here Charging the S23 Ultra. An S23 Ultra can charge with a normal USB PD charger with a maximum of 14W, with a PPS charger with 45W. If your smartphone does not support PPS, it simply ignores this function and treats the charger as a normal USB PD charger.

Charging time

How long does it take to charge the LYNXER Powerbank?

Surprisingly, the power bank charged with just over 18W, but only quite unstable. A 0% to 100% charge takes about 5 hours.

A normal 5V charger takes about 8:37 hours to charge. Neither is overly fast, but not too slow either.

charging efficiency

Finally, let’s take a look at charging efficiency. Here I compare the amount of energy that the power bank needs for charging with the energy that can be used at the end.

The power bank required 68.27Wh via USB C (18W), and 64.92Wh via USB A to C (5V).

In the best case In the worst case USB A 5V/2,4A 84% 76% USB C 80% 72%

The charging efficiency varies between 84% and 72%. These are above-average values! I can’t say it any other way.

Conclusion

In itself, the LYNXER 22.5W is a useful power bank. We have a good number of ports, almost too many ports, the capacity is acceptable and the loading speed is also ok.

However, the maximum capacity is 14760 mAh, which is rather on the lower end for a 20000 mAh power bank. We also have a maximum power of 22.5W distributed across all ports. What good are 4x USB A ports if they are throttled so much in the end that you can hardly use them.

But we do have a usable USB-C port with PPS. In addition, the form factor of the power bank is good so far.

So I don’t want to completely advise against the LYNXER 22.5W Power Bank 20000mAh, it’s a usable power bank, but it wouldn’t be my first choice either. I would prefer the INIU Power Bank 20000mAh.