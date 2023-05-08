Diesel x Samsung dresses the Galaxy S23 series with the new covers…

Samsung Electronics has launched a new collection of cover esclusivedesigned for the series Galaxy S23. The new designer covers Diesel x Samsung are already available on the Samsung online shop and stand out for the unmistakable style of the iconic brand.

The unique style of Diesel

Founded by Renzo Rosso in 1978, Diesel is an international lifestyle company best known for having revolutionized the world of denim. Today the brand is a leader in the premium fashion sector and stands out as an alternative to the world of luxury. The history of Diesel, an iconic brand that has grown over time, includes numerous collaborations and a wide range of products. From clothing to perfumes, watches and jewels, up to interior and real estate design projects.

The creativity and personality have always been at the heart of Diesel campaigns, which belongs to the international fashion and luxury group OTB along with other iconic global brands.

The new Samsung covers by Diesel

A collection with an irreverent and decisive flavor colors the series Galaxy S23 with brand new Diesel x Samsung designer covers. A collaboration announced by Samsung Electronics and with an unmistakable style, already on sale on the Samsung online shop.

Red, white and black – the iconic colors of the brand – dominate the new outfits of the flagship smartphones of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. The undisputed protagonist is the Diesel logo – for successful living, punctuated by bold colors in the various versions. Black and white in an exclusive rubberized effect for the Cover Diesel, made of TPU, ultra-shock resistant elastic silicone. Red and white for the Swappable Backplatethe plate that can be superimposed on the Samsung Frame Cover, available for the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Diesel x Samsung: like a pair of jeans

The new Diesel x Samsung covers are the result of a research that looks at creativity and efficiency, with a scrupulous choice of materials. And to make their smartphones even more stylish and secure, users can customize the Silicone Grip cover with the removable strap Diesel. Available for Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra, the strap helps reduce the risk of accidental drops.

Paolo Bagnoli, Head of Marketing and Retail of the Mobile eXperience division of Samsung Electronics Italia, said:

Knowing how to dare to keep your smartphone safe but with style. This is the choice at the basis of an important new partnership thanks to which we want to offer Galaxy users an unconventional personalization of smartphones to make them even more recognizable and identitiesjust like a pair of Diesel designer jeans. By combining the innovative design of the Galaxy S23 series with the iconic Diesel logo, you can fully express your personality, with a strong sense of authenticity and irreverence.

La serie Samsung Galaxy S23

The Diesel x Samsung partnership was announced during an exclusive launch event in Milan on May 5. The party was immortalized and filmed entirely with Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultrathe flagship smartphone designed for a premium photographic experience even in low light conditions.

Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra are the new flagship smartphones of Samsung’s Galaxy S series. Designed to deliver a premium mobile experience, these devices redefine the notion of smartphone premium and their potential.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Charger included, Smartphone… The package also contains the 25W Samsung charger, to recharge your Galaxy S23 Ultra (product code…

The S Pen keeps the Note tradition alive. Plus, it reduces your dependency on notebooks, giving you maximum fluidity…

Capture sharp photos and videos from sunrise to sunset with the 200MP camera. The camera sensor more…

The extraordinary Samsung Galaxy camera and the improved functions are an invaluable tool to explore your creativity in complete freedom. Thanks to the improved Nightography function, users can make videos of cinematic quality. Snapdragon® 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy delivers a powerful and dynamic gaming experience with enhanced mobile graphics on the S series.

With a new 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor, with extraordinary precision, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the new premium smartphone of the series. Users can experiment with photography by capturing clear images of even the night skythrough the Astrophoto function in the Samsung Camera app or the Expert RAW app.

Diesel x Samsung cover: I want them!

All the exclusive Diesel x Samsung cases are already on sale on the Samsung online shop. Backplate is available for Galaxy S23 Ultra at €23.90 (plus Frame Case €54.90). Strap is available for S23 Ultra | S23+| S23 for €29.90 (plus Silicon Grip Case €54.90). Finally, the traditional black cover for S23 Ultra | S23+| S23 is available for €34.90. The latter is also available on the online stores of the main consumer electronics retailers.