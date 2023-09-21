Different but the same: differences and affinities between Metta’s and Ishiguro’s androids

Metta and Ishiguro will be at OGR in Turin for Italian Tech Week 2023: you sign up by going here

Dice Giorgio Metta, scientific director of the Italian Institute of Technologythat when it comes to robots, the fundamental point, the guiding star of every new project, should be “understanding how all this can help us humans”.

Dice Hiroshi Ishiguro, professor at Osaka University and among the pillars of global robotics, that “a well-made robot” must be “the same as us on the outside, even if it is different on the inside”. It should be this way also, if not above all, to allow us to better integrate with machines. To “help us humans”, in a certain sense.

Robots to “improve our lives”

Metta e Ishiguro they say more or less the same things, even if they don’t have the same approach, and they are going more or less in the same direction, even if they seem to have arrived at two different goals. You can see it immediately, because the robots of IIT and those that came out of Ishiguro’s mind couldn’t be more different: the former are robots that look like robots in every way and who do little or nothing to hide their nature; the second are the androids as we imagine them from science fiction films, as if Pris had come out of Blade Runner and had come to sit next to us and chat with us.

And yet, the purpose of the various iCub, HyQReal, Centauro or of Replies, Geminoid ed Erica it is in some way exactly the same: solving the problems of us humans, understanding each other and also helping us to be helped. It is so much the same purpose that to carry out this joint mission, IIT and Osaka University they signed an agreement at the beginning of 2023, precisely in the year of IIT’s twentieth anniversary, for the development of the robotics of the future and its transfer to the market, with “the aim of improving people’s lives”. Precisely.

On the day of the signing, Ishiguro recalled that “in Japan people are more than willing to accept robots as part of society” and that “now the real challenge is to build humanoid robots capable of deeply understanding human beings and interacting with them as best as possible” and that “for this reason I am looking for new collaborations and I think that IIT is the best European partner In this compound”. Similarly, Metta explained that “this is an important agreement because it further pushes the Italian Institute of Technology towards internationalization: Osaka University is renowned throughout the world and this agreement is a confirmation of IIT’s excellence in the field of robotics and AI”.

Androids that can stand

The collaboration between the two entities also includes one exchange of researchers and some joint projects that will predictably lead to the creation of one or more robots developed together. And here the first knot will come to a head: this new android will know stand and move on your own (like more or less all those from IIT) or will it just be a head, a bust, a half-figure, however perfect (like more or less all those from Ishiguro)?

The question is not rhetorical and hides a important questionbecause the point of standing and walking is among the fundamental ones in the development of robots and is (perhaps) among the reasons why we no longer hear about the one announced by Musk for 2022: “It is rare for a bipedal robot not to fall and cause disasters,” Metta told us some time ago, explaining that it happens both “because the human body is made very well and is complicated to simulate” and because “we we don’t fall because we know how to predict what will happen putting one foot in front of the other and what lies ahead”, which is something “a machine can’t do”.

What these machines can do is get help from us humans. Which seems paradoxical but it is another thing Metta and Ishiguro are in complete agreement on. Although obviously they express it differently: “A robot doesn’t need super computers to act, it doesn’t need to have an AI in its head, because it collects data on what it has to face, sends it to the cloud and receives the response that allows it to behave correctly”, Metta replied to a question about the brains of machines. Which is kind of what she told us Ishiguro, albeit in a more poetic way: “In the future we will not need independent robots, capable of doing things on their own, but remote teleoperated avatars, within which we will be like a conscience”. And which we will be able to use to “walk to distant places, be tourists, work, study, interact with students and overcome handicaps”.

And which a perfect and recent example of “remotely teleoperated avatars” like the ones Ishiguro referred to and with which you can already do all the things imagined by Ishiguro? But of course the third generation of iCub (all the details here), the best known of the products of IIT Metta. Which it really seems like the unconscious common point of arrival which was mentioned at the beginning.

