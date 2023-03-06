Home Technology Difficult to fight than other Bosses? Zhang Liang in “Crouching Dragon: Fall of the Sky” makes people complain so much that Sony Studio employees suggest to brush morale first | Game Corner | Digital
Technology

Difficult to fight than other Bosses? Zhang Liang in “Crouching Dragon: Fall of the Sky” makes people complain so much that Sony Studio employees suggest to brush morale first | Game Corner | Digital

by admin
Difficult to fight than other Bosses? Zhang Liang in “Crouching Dragon: Fall of the Sky” makes people complain so much that Sony Studio employees suggest to brush morale first | Game Corner | Digital

For Souls-like games, it is inevitable that enemies are difficult to defeat, but there are always some enemies encountered in the early stage that are particularly difficult to deal with. “Ring of Elden” used to have a big tree guard to teach players how to be human. Recently, Koei Tecmo’s new “Crouching Dragon: Heaven Falls”, its first boss Zhang Liang also caused players to complain.

About 20 minutes into “Crouching Dragon: Heaven Falls”, Zhang Liang will appear as the boss of the opening mission. Although it is not new to be confronted with the devil after a short period of time in the game, the key point is that Zhang Liang must be defeated in order to move forward, and many people reported that it was difficult to pass the level. Zhang Liang, who can be called the killer in the early stage of the game, has become a meme existence after word of mouth in the community. There are many people who make memes, ask how to play, and complain that it is too difficult.

In view of Zhang Liang’s frustration for a large number of players who have just entered this game, some people who have cleared the level reminded those who are still struggling to stick to the precautions. For example, Alanah Pearce, a writer at Sony Santa Monica Studios, recommends beating all the enemies in the area before challenging Zhang Liang, and try to increase the morale level to 15 or above.

See also  13th Gen vs 12th Gen Intel 13th Gen Core CPU Performance Comparison

As for why Zhang Liang became the goalkeeper, part of it is that the time of encounter is too early, and the player may not have fully grasped the game mechanism. In addition, Zhang Liang beat people with partial pain and there were two stages. If you haven’t passed this level at this stage, you can refer to Pearce’s suggestion to raise the level a little higher, which may increase the error tolerance rate of the battle.

news more-news context-box article-section”>

Japan’s Dimensional Bureau issues 100 “cross-dimensional marriage certificates” every year Yomiuri Shimbun: More and more people fall in love with ACG characters

In 2018, Akihiko Kondo, a Japanese civil servant, announced his marriage to the virtual singer Hatsune Miku, which caused a sensation in the world. He claimed to have fallen in love with her as early as 2008. In an interview with the editorial department of Shueisha in December last year, he admitted that falling in love with the virtual character had a lot to do with it. Difficulty, after all, there is no way to actually communicate, maintain

“Fighting Special Attack 2” One Punch Superman is a hero in cosplay?Art director: They are all anime fans

“Overwatch 2” will officially launch a joint event with “One Punch Man” this week. Boxing King, Kiriko, and 76 will be transformed into Saitama, Tornado, and Unlicensed Rider. According to Blizzard’s art director, these heroes are not dressing up as one-punch man characters, but they are cosplaying.

Just like “The Last of Us”, Tennessee, USA, found that the fungus that feeds on whiskey is spreading

Recently, in Lincolnshire, Tennessee, the United States, a fungus that feeds on the alcohol volatilized by whiskey was discovered to survive and spread. Because the situation is out of control, people can’t help but think of a similar situation in the game “The Last of Us” . It is known that this fungus is known as Jack Dan

Difficult to fight than other Bosses? “Crouching Dragon: Fall of the Sky” Zhang Liang makes people complain so much that Sony Studio employees suggest to brush morale first

For Souls-like games, it is inevitable that enemies are difficult to defeat, but there are always some enemies encountered in the early stage that are particularly difficult to deal with. “Ring of Elden” used to have a big tree guard to teach players how to be human. Recently, Koei Tecmo’s new “Crouching Dragon: Heaven Falls”, its first boss Zhang Liang also caused players to complain.

“One Punch Superman” Murata Yusuke “Magic Change Westward Journey” animation first episode reveals that Bajie becomes super spicy and royal sister Tang Seng will drag racing

The Japanese cartoonist Yusuke Murata, who drew for “Masked Man 21” and “One Punch Man”, is famous for his fine brushwork and the lines of American comic heroes. Recently, he suddenly announced that he is investing in the original animation based on the theme of “Journey to the West”, telling the story A emaciated “kappa boy” becomes embroiled in the chaos of a treasure scramble

The Steam desktop tool “ChatWaifu” imports ChatGPT to support thousands of anime character MMD models

XDesktopSoft, a developer who has launched various desktop toys, recently announced that it will launch a desktop tool “ChatWaifu” combined with an AI chat robot, allowing players to put their various ACG “wife” on the computer desktop and communicate with her. about to

common 0 leave a message

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy