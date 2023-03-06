For Souls-like games, it is inevitable that enemies are difficult to defeat, but there are always some enemies encountered in the early stage that are particularly difficult to deal with. “Ring of Elden” used to have a big tree guard to teach players how to be human. Recently, Koei Tecmo’s new “Crouching Dragon: Heaven Falls”, its first boss Zhang Liang also caused players to complain.

About 20 minutes into “Crouching Dragon: Heaven Falls”, Zhang Liang will appear as the boss of the opening mission. Although it is not new to be confronted with the devil after a short period of time in the game, the key point is that Zhang Liang must be defeated in order to move forward, and many people reported that it was difficult to pass the level. Zhang Liang, who can be called the killer in the early stage of the game, has become a meme existence after word of mouth in the community. There are many people who make memes, ask how to play, and complain that it is too difficult.

In view of Zhang Liang’s frustration for a large number of players who have just entered this game, some people who have cleared the level reminded those who are still struggling to stick to the precautions. For example, Alanah Pearce, a writer at Sony Santa Monica Studios, recommends beating all the enemies in the area before challenging Zhang Liang, and try to increase the morale level to 15 or above.

If you’re having a TON of trouble, go through and kill everyone in the area before you get to the boss (without letting any of them use an unblocksble attack on you if possible – stealth helps). This way you can level up and increase your morale rank. Aim for morale 15 or so! — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahazard) March 3, 2023

As for why Zhang Liang became the goalkeeper, part of it is that the time of encounter is too early, and the player may not have fully grasped the game mechanism. In addition, Zhang Liang beat people with partial pain and there were two stages. If you haven’t passed this level at this stage, you can refer to Pearce’s suggestion to raise the level a little higher, which may increase the error tolerance rate of the battle.