The growth of Digi Mobil in Italy pushes the expansion of the territorial presence and of the capillary network with incentives for new distributors. Among the main Italian virtual mobile operators and part of the multinational telecommunications Digi Communications, it has in fact announced a new one campagna at national level for the expansion and strengthening of its widespread presence throughout the Italian territory.

An excellent customer experience

In Italy since 2010 and on the strength of significant growth over the years in terms of turnover and number of customers (+8% in Q1 2023), Digi Mobili currently has over 4,000 points of sale throughout the country. A network where it is possible to receive constant and professional pre- and post-sales assistance. Assistance aimed at an excellent customer experience that always intends to create an empathetic relationship with the customer and establish a solid relationship of trust, one of the founding values ​​of the Digi philosophy.

Dynamic and international reality

Globally the company recorded a significant financial and operational performance in the first quarter of 2023, with an increase in consolidated revenues of 11% compared to the same period of the previous year, thus reaching 399 million euros. This confirms how Digi is a highly dynamic reality, characterized by an international vision and that it intends to support its expansion through proximity to the end customer.

Digi Mobil grows in Italy and expands the distribution network

To underline the goodness of Digi Mobil’s growth trend, the company has recently launched a recruitment campaign throughout the country for various professional figures. Today Digi in Italy has a large team of professionals and the ambition is to develop and expand it more and more future. With the intention of attracting more and more talents and young people who will be included in professional growth and training courses. All under the banner of the vision that distinguishes the group, which has the founding values ​​of its corporate culture in openness, trust and collaboration

The advantages for those who enter the network

The desire to increase the presence of the brand throughout Italy fits into this context, with a campaign to involve new retailers in each region. For new members there is a policy of rewarding economic incentives. And also the possibility of using the support of the Digi sales department and a branding activity.

Digi Mobil grows in Italy

Dragos Chivu, General Manager of Digi Italia

We are proud of the results achieved in Italy and intend to accelerate further to offer new and existing customers an always efficient service. This campaign to expand our territorial presence underlines how Digi is strongly committed on the national territory and how Italy represents a key country for the company’s growth on a global level. Customers are our first thought. And being as close as possible to their needs and requests is a mission for us priority that we intend to follow with profound professionalism.

