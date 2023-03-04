Bandai Namco Entertainment announced that the Nintendo Switch version of “Digimon World -next 0rder-” has been officially released today, and the game information will be released simultaneously.

The Mysterious Boy Who Leads the Digimon to Appear – Tsuzuki Killer Code

Tsutsuki Odd Code (CV: Okamoto Nobuhiko)

A mysterious boy who appeared in front of the protagonist and others together with several Digimon.

It once cornered the powerful Digimon called “Executor” “Black Omegamon D (DEFEAT)” who was in charge of expelling abnormalities in the Digital World.

When he was an elementary school student like the protagonist, he participated in the “Digimon” national competition and defeated the protagonist in the final.

It is executing the “AR Project”, and seems to be related to the current changes in the digital world.

The Digimon that is hostile to the protagonist and others – the three evil gods

■Titan Beast (CV: Jiangchuan Yangsheng)

One of the powerful enemies “Three Bad Gods” standing in front of the protagonist and others.

Addicted to the fierce code, the ideal is to destroy the order of the current digital world and build a new world.

■ Kuzunoha (CV: Megumi Han)

One of the powerful enemies “Three Bad Gods” standing in front of the protagonist and others.

He has doubts about the existence of the digital world, so he joins the evil code project.

It is calm and calm, and often acts together with Kaiwangmon, but small conflicts often arise due to differences in ideas.

It is a Digimon who studied with Shamanmon in the past.

■Kai Wang Beast (CV: Shoro Miura)

One of the powerful enemies “Three Bad Gods” standing in front of the protagonist and others.

Confident in its own strength, it often fiercely seeks out battles with the strong.

In order to fight against the ultimate Digimon, he joins the evil code project.

Slowly develop interest in the growing protagonist.

Introduction to “Digimon World -next 0rder-“

■The world will evolve through bonds with Digimon

This work inherits the game system of the “Digimon World” series. It is the only RPG that can cultivate partner Digimon with a certain lifespan, explore the digital world with them, and fight wild Digimon.

In the Nintendo Switch version, a new difficulty “Beginner Mode” and a “running” function that can increase the movement speed by 1.4 times have been added to make this game easier to play.

Commodity Information

Game Name: Digimon World -next 0rder- Release Date: February 22, 2023 Platform: Nintendo Switch™／STEAM® Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. Taiwan Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment Taiwan Ltd. Hong Kong Publisher: Bandai Namco Entertainment Hong Kong Ltd. Genre: Nurture RPG Subtitle: Traditional Chinese Copyright Notice: ©Akiyoshi Hongo, Toei Animation ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.