Aware more in words than in substance. Over 70% of Italian children between 11 and 18 years of age say they know what it means to be a digital citizen, but less than 30% then correctly answer the question on the subject. This is what emerged from the research conducted by the Scientific Observatory of the non-profit “Social Warning – Digital Ethical Movement”, which presented to the institutions the idea of ​​the European Day on Digital Citizenship detected in October 2021 during a hackathon in Rome that involved 70 young opinion leaders from 17 different countries.

Positive experience on the web

68% of Italian children evaluate the web experience as positive; 29.9% neither positive nor negative and 2.1% negative or very negative. «A very high percentage of students positively describe their online experience recognizing the importance of the network and the possibilities it has to offer for their present and their future. This data highlights the importance of adults to build a dialogue with young people on these issues, avoiding a judgmental, critical attitude that does not recognize them as potential active citizens of the network “comments Gregorio Ceccone, digital pedagogist and contact person for Scientific Observatory of the Digital Ethical Movement.

Digital citizenship

70.5% of Italian children say they know what it means to be a digital citizen. But only 32% give a correct answer, while 27% give a mostly wrong answer and 41% wrong. «The answers of the students in most cases define digital citizenship as the ability to avoid online dangers but only a small part underlines how the competent digital citizen knows how to recognize and seize the opportunities that the network offers. Knowing how to live and understand digital is a decisive skill for the future of young Italians in order to be able to place themselves in a competitive way in the world of work of tomorrow, which is more and more connected and increasingly widespread on a global level »comments Ceccone. In addition, 75.3% of respondents said that no one taught them to be a digital citizen.

A European Day

As many as 81.4% of young people saw positively a European Day in which to talk with peers from all over Europe about the digital world. “There is a request for listening from Generation Z children. The period faced in the last 3 years has greatly reduced the opportunities for socialization, relegating them to digital tools that have separated young people from both their peers and adult generations, increasing more the already existing gap. It is necessary to give young people more opportunities to express themselves and feel listened to, in particular on issues related to digital, with respect to which unfortunately few have received advice and teachings. Putting young people at the center and making them protagonists to build a better society is the purpose of the European Day on Digital Citizenship »comments Davide Dal Maso, founder of the non-profit leader in these initiatives.

The goal of Dal Maso, born in 1995, member of the digital citizenship table of the Ministry of Education, is to spread a conscious and proactive use of the web through a series of events that lead to the establishment of a Day, on 22 October. «Each year it would allow young people from all over Europe to explore new issues that are part of their daily life, but which are often forgotten by school and society in general. This moment of listening has been loudly requested of us by thousands of young people from all over Europe and that is why we have launched the #cittadinidigitali campaign, also promoted by Rai for Social, and a series of initiatives such as a live on Twitch with 3 thousand students involved, meetings in schools in more than 5 European countries ».

Appointment in Milan on 22 October

“Youth ideas for the European day on digital citizenship” is an event to be held in Milan on October 22, 2022 from 11 at the C30 of OneDay, an event space created for the new generations, which will see the participation of dozens of working professionals with digital. The goal is to create an opportunity for group discussion to be able to outline new ideas on how digital should help the development of a more inclusive and participatory society. The results of the event will be contained in a report that will be delivered to the Italian and European institutions.