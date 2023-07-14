Digital Communication Tools | TechSmith

Our tips for your communication software

In order to facilitate the exchange of information between people, we are increasingly using digital communication tools in today’s world, be it to exchange and receive messages, to organize our everyday life, to make agreements or to share and view interesting content such as photos or videos. Digital communication tools are now also indispensable in the world of work. They facilitate good collaboration at the workplace and communication over long distances, are a key requirement for smooth processes in hybrid work environments and ensure an efficient exchange of information. Read what types of digital communication tools there are and which communication software is important for internal corporate communication.

Digital communication tools can take on a variety of tasks:

Instant Messaging

In order to exchange text messages and simple documents in internal communication in real time, there are a number of instant messaging services that are also widely used in the world of work. This includes the chat function in Microsoft Teams, the instant messaging app Slack or WhatsApp for Business.

Your advantage is the simple application and the low-threshold access. Users can easily update their availability via the profile settings. The establishment of topic and project-specific channels in MS Teams and Slack allows for a focused exchange within defined teams. However, when using instant messaging at work, particular attention should be paid to data protection, since there is a great risk of mixing work and private data or not protecting it adequately.

email and newsletters

Of course we don’t want to leave the classics of digital internal communication unmentioned. Although e-mail is more than half a century old, it is still indispensable in corporate communication. A personal e-mail address is part of the standard contact data. Even though instant messaging can provide many useful services and enables an uncomplicated and quick exchange of information, e-mail messages are still important for discussing more complex issues or sharing documents. The e-mail software is often pre-installed as standard on digital end devices (e.g. Apple Mail, Microsoft Outlook).

Even if the communication via newsletter only takes place in one direction (from the newsletter sender to the subscriber), it is still an important digital communication tool in the workplace. Large companies even use newsletters for internal communication to provide regular information about the latest news. There are a number of providers with free basic or paid premium models for sending newsletters, such as B. Rapidmail, Brevo or Mailchimp.

At least since the lockdowns of the corona pandemic, video conferencing tools such as Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams or Google Meet have been on everyone’s lips. They make it possible to communicate in real time via video or audio (with video switched off), regardless of where the participants are geographically.

Its ease of use and the ability to record video calls led to overuse at times and the first complaints of Zoom Fatigue Syndrome. Managers of remote or hybrid teams should therefore also deal with other forms of digital information exchange and strengthen asynchronous communication in the workplace.

Get work done without time-wasting meetings

Quickly create screenshots and easy-to-share video messages with Snagit—a must-have tool for hybrid teams.

Download Free Trial

Screenrecording, Videorecording, Audiorecording

Tools for recording the screen are suitable for documenting digital work processes, exchanging content or compiling step-by-step instructions and tutorials. Snagit software is available for simple screen recordings. More complex video recordings or video podcasts can be made in the video editing software Camtasia. If you need to record audio, for example for a company podcast, audio recording tools like Audiate will do the trick.

Produce your own videos with Camtasia

Camtasia is a powerful video tool that is easy to use. In just a few steps you can record, import and edit videos, add audio tracks and save the finished video in the desired format.

Download Free Trial

Project management and virtual collaboration

There are some helpful digital communication tools to organize the collaboration and the joint work process in digital teams. Access files regardless of your location and edit documents together with applications such as Google Docs or Microsoft Sharepoint.

Plan projects and deadlines, record work progress, assign tasks and create checklists with tools for virtual collaboration such as Trello and Asana or Microsoft Office Planner.

Social intranet and employee apps

Large companies or companies with several locations use specially set up social intranets or employee apps for internal digital communication. They are intended to gather all internal communication functions in one place and therefore allow a wide range of functions that are otherwise taken over by individual external applications. These include chat functions and instant messaging, project management and virtual collaboration, access to documents and files or push messages to the entire workforce. There are many providers on the market for social intranets and employee apps. The selection depends heavily on the needs of the company, its industry and size.

Digital knowledge databases

Digital knowledge databases can serve as central storage locations for internal communication. Information about the company and day-to-day work is easily accessible in these databases. With their help, employees can work efficiently regardless of their geographic location. In addition to knowledge management and access to a wide range of information, knowledge databases support the digital onboarding process and are important sources for problem solving and self-help as well as for further training.

Fully functional trial version of Snagit

New to Snagit? Try out all the screen recording and screen video features. Edit your screenshots and add lists, annotations or graphic elements.

Download Free Trial

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

