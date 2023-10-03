Digital creativity and AI: what if the machine does the work (almost entirely)?

I am a computer scientist by training and often when I read a text written by a jurist I struggle to understand the “legalese” or I get bored by the convolutions (sorry, I said it, but sometimes they really seem like that) that jurists use to say things simple.

On the other hand, every discipline, every skill and every type of “culture” has its own language and I know well that even the “technical language” is sometimes really boring or unnecessarily complex, something for which I often fight with colleagues who use convolutions to describe or define technologies. But not this time, the book “The artificial author. Creativity and intellectual property in the era of AI” (Ledizioni, June 2023) helped me understand better and easily (another non-obvious thing) the concepts he wanted to express by offering a vast panorama of intellectual property issues “in the age of artificial intelligence”!

Thanks to Simone Aliprandi so, thank you very much for having erased some of my prejudices because, as we know, the so-called “cognitive biases” are unfortunately in all of us. This is especially true in the world of artificial intelligence because our biases can be used to influence and influence our choices without our knowledge.

The book addresses a topic that is not only very hot in recent months (also thanks or because of ChatGPT which I will not talk about, I promise), but also for its great capacity for synthesis without omitting essential elements for understanding the topic.

The book deals with “the topic of intellectual property in the era of generative artificial intelligence and a new idea of ​​creativity brought by this disruptive technology“. Does it seem strange to read a jurist talking about creativity related to technologies? In this case no, also because it is truly increasingly important that we talk not only about the awareness, risks and opportunities of generative artificial intelligence, but even more so about the legal structure necessary to guarantee on the one hand protection and on the other openness towards new technologies and solutions.

In this sense, the first chapter “A copyright without an author? Rethinking the concept of creativity and the related discipline” opens up new keys to understanding “creativity”, the title of the book in this sense is already quite provocative: there are authors artificial? Isn’t that an oxymoron?

Simone Aliprandi

Generative artificial intelligence means any type of artificial intelligence capable of generating original and coherent sounds, audio, images, video texts.

What is the difference between generative artificial intelligence and traditional artificial intelligence? Traditional AI can analyze data and say what it sees, generative AI can use the same data to “create” something completely new. The latest generative AI applications can perform routine tasks, such as reorganizing and classifying data, but it is their ability to write lyrics, compose music and create digital visual art that has made headlines and won over consumers and families to experiment on their own and the related implications are truly far-reaching and since they also offer new avenues for creativity and innovation we must question ourselves, as Aliprandi underlines in the book, also on issues relating to intellectual property.

I asked Simone if he thinks we are really entering a new era of “artificial authors” and he replied like this:

“As you have already rightly guessed, the expression “artificial author” is more of a provocation than anything else; but it is also very evocative and pushes us to reflect on how much creativity today is mediated by machines and dependent on technology. And so it is even before these new generative artificial intelligence systems arrived: let’s think about all forms of creativity based on multimedia graphics, photocomposition and photo editing, digital animation, musical programming. Now we have taken a step further, and it is a notable step; because in fact now simple and free tools have been made available to everyone (and not just those with specific technical skills) which, with a brief textual input, allow you to create literary texts, images, music that often turns out to be difficult to distinguish from that created by human beings with the “old methods”. A good part of the “creative” work is done by the software and the human being only has general control over the output. All this, as I explained in the book, obviously raises quite a few questions in the field of copyright, given that the law has always considered creativity as something exquisitely human.”

But there is not only the copyright aspect. In legal terms, in fact, it would be appropriate for each of us to have greater awareness also regarding privacy related to artificial intelligence solutions. Data breaches pose a significant risk to generative AI systems as they can expose sensitive information to unauthorized parties. But also because the same inputs (texts, images, audio) provided by the users of these systems become material intended (more or less openly) for the training of the algorithm and therefore used to improve the results generated for other users.

To mitigate this risk, organizations should implement robust security measures such as encryption, access controls, and secure data storage.

And we, users, should increase our level of awareness in this sense and ask ourselves some questions, such as:

• Does the vendor support the ability to toggle the inclusion of my data to train their model?

• Can I delete my training and validation data and my optimized models?

• Is prompt and completion data stored temporarily? If yes, how long is the data stored?

• Is my data shared with other partners?

• How does the provider use the data?

• Can content filtering and logging be turned off?

• Does the vendor record model usage and support traceability for my compliance needs?

But perhaps we will talk about this in a future book; a book by Simone or another of the many authors who are venturing into this new fascinating theme.

