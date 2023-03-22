Home Technology Digital democracy harbors security risks
Digital democracy harbors security risks

In the future, it should be possible to collect signatures for initiatives or referendums electronically. Several cantons are discussing this. But nobody talks about the problems of the project.

Collecting signatures electronically poses security risks.

Alexandra Wey / Keystone

Several cantons such as Zurich, Basel-Stadt and St. Gallen are discussing introducing the electronic collection of signatures for popular initiatives and referendums. This so-called e-collecting is supported, for example, by the Green Liberals, the SP or the Digital Society. Little attention is paid to the fact that the collection of electronic signatures entails major problems – regardless of whether it is introduced at a canton or later throughout Switzerland.

