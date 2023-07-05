Digital Domicile at full capacity from 6 July 2023: this is how the PEC changes

A little over a month after the activation of the INAD, that is the National Index of Digital Homesthe deadline set by the Government is approaching and from tomorrow 6 July 2023 it will become fully operational after last month’s activation.

As explained by Aruba, it is a real revolution also for the PEC. There will be many advantages for citizens: notifications from the public administration will arrive in real time, without the risk of delays or problems relating to non-delivery. All this translates into considerable savings in terms of time and costs, thanks to the elimination of the time necessary to go to the postal services and to the lesser use of paper which will also favor a lower environmental impact.

Advantages also for the Public Administration which will have a more efficient, automated and secure centralized communication system.

L’registration with INAD is voluntary and to complete it, all you need is a personal PEC address. Obviously the procedure is free and citizens can access it through the iNAD website with SPID, CIE or CNS.

“This is a fundamental step forward for the digitization of the country and the simplification of bureaucracy. – commented Stefano Sordi, CEO of Aruba PEC and General Manager of Aruba – The new service allows citizens to register their PEC address on INAD, which becomes a unified channel for receiving all communications from the Public Administration. As the main PEC Manager, however, we can confirm that even before the birth of INAD, a large part of private individuals had already decided to have a PEC box, thanks to the substantial advantages that the tool brings, against a very low cost. We therefore expect that the digital home will strengthen the benefits for those who already have it and push more citizens to activate it.”

“The purpose of this Index is to substitute the physical domicile for the delivery of official communications but it is also an important element in reducing our impact on the environment and limiting the costs incurred by the Public Administration– continued Stefano Sordi – On the other hand, to receive a registered letter it is necessary to be physically present in the place and at the time of delivery in order to be able to sign the receipt, while a communication delivered digitally, therefore on your PEC, can be received and read while on the move and anywhere , at no cost, without the delays due to sending paper mail and with the same legal value as a registered letter with return receipt.”