Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Series was released at the end of last month and it was a huge hit, and we love it a lot. Here’s a collection of 13 Konami classic turtle games developed by Digital Eclipse, who has now given us an idea of ​​what to expect from the studio next after posting this on Twitter:

“As a friendly reminder, Konami has produced the Adventures of Ten Little Toon games, most of which are of high quality and will be a great follow-up to the Cowabunga series.

The studio, somewhat unexpectedly, replied that their head of production, Stephen Frost“Has the same feeling”. While this is far from any confirmation, we rarely get developers to talk openly about the games they want to make, especially those made on other companies’ licenses.

Would you buy Konami’s “Little Toon Adventures” digital eclipse series?