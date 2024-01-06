Digital Foundry reviews the iPhone 15 Pro version of “Castle of Evil 4: Remastered”: the resolution and details are not as good as even the PS4 version

Digital Foundry Reviews iPhone 15 Pro’s Gaming Performance

Recently, Digital Foundry released a review of the iPhone 15 Pro, focusing on its gaming performance specifically related to “Castle 4: Remastered.” The review suggests that while the iPhone 15 Pro aims to offer a gaming experience comparable to the PS4 version, it falls short of fully achieving this goal.

Apple equipped the iPhone 15 Pro with the industry’s first 3nm process chip, significantly enhancing GPU performance and supporting hardware acceleration, ray tracing, and other technologies. According to information from Apple’s official website, the A17 Pro’s graphics processor is faster than the iPhone 12 Pro, with a speed increase of up to 70%.

The review notes that the graphics performance of the iPhone 15 Pro has reached the level of a mid-range gaming PC, comparing it to the minimum and recommended hardware requirements for the PC version of the latest game “Assassin’s Creed Visions.” However, it is suggested that achieving the ability to run these games on the iPhone 15 Pro may come at the cost of lowering the resolution of the games.

Digital Foundry found that the iPhone version of “Castle 4: Remastered” closely resembles the PS4 version, but with significant reductions in visual effects. While most textures look similar between the two versions, the iPhone version uses lower-resolution textures in many scenes, resulting in a slightly blurry game world.

Additionally, the iPhone version experienced issues with lighting effects, reduced density of small items and leaves, and unsatisfactory shadow effects. The review speculates that the resolution of some images was as low as 300p, increased to 720p by MetalFX machine learning technology, but resulting in blurriness during large movements. The game also faced performance issues, with long-term freezes and an inability to maintain a stable 30 frames in certain cases.

The review also acknowledges Apple’s previous challenges in the gaming market, noting that while the company has made efforts to win over gamers on Mac or iPhone, the results have not been notably successful. However, with the development of Metal in 2018, it became possible to transplant gaming masterpieces to Apple devices, though the success of this endeavor depends on game manufacturers’ willingness to launch corresponding versions for Mac or iPhone.

In conclusion, while the iPhone 15 Pro offers impressive graphics performance, the review suggests that there are still limitations in delivering a seamless and high-quality gaming experience on the device.

