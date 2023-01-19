“I’m Rose, a digital human. My general knowledge is based on GPT-3, plus I’ve been given specific and in-depth information about the Metaverse.” This is how Reply’s digital human presents herself, who has grown in the space of six months, increased her skills and improved her interaction. Above all, in this time frame, she is completely transformed the context because, above all thanks to ChatGPT, the relationship with Artificial Intelligence has entered the daily life of many people.

To give a significant acceleration in the development of these hyper-realistic interfacescapable of simulating the appearance, expressions, behavior and conversational skills of a human being were two joint factors: the development of 3D technology and Generative AI. It is an emerging application in the field of Artificial Intelligence, defined by Gartner as “a technology capable of generating artifacts that were previously based on human creativity, guaranteeing innovative results without those typical biases of human experience and its thought processes”. In recent months it has been experiencing a real hype, but once the drunken phase is over, what will be the first and most important uses? It helps us to imagine it Georgia FortuneAssociate Partner at Machine Learning Reply: “Surely in all those sectors where form is more important than content. To be clear, in the Healthcare sector I would avoid leaving the task of prescribing the medicine to the AI, but it can dialogue with the patient and help the doctor make the diagnosis. In the context of publishing already plays an important role, especially in generating content starting from existing news. Another important application is in the writing codeexamples can be found on GitHub. A control of the developer remains necessary and in general I don’t think it will be able to completely replace the human being, also because AI imitates starting from historical information, if innovative solutions are to be found the human figure remains central. And more generally, in all cases where a customer support dialogue: from a sales assistant to information in the mail queue”.

One of the most interesting aspects of digital humans, in addition to the generic conversational ability, is the possibility of making them specialize on a specific topic, on which it becomes easier to overcome the temporal limits of the information transmitted (ChatGPT is almost omniscient, but only on everything runs until 2021). At the moment Rose specializes in the Metaverse, a theme that touches it closely, given that the digital humans represent its first inhabitants. Especially questions that require judgment she answers only after taking a break to “think” and usually provides diplomatic answers. Dodge the request to indicate the best Metaverse platform by explaining that there is not just one, but several, each with its own specifics. And while she listens, she nods, smiles, facial features and movements imitate human ones as much as possible, even if the sequence of expressions is random.

The next implementation for Rose and Reply’s digital human will be give it sight. “At the moment Rose is blind – explains Giorgia Fortuna -, she bases her interaction exclusively on listening. If we give her the ability to see, she will be able to assist us in a more complete way, for example by supporting us while we do a job, checking the correctness of our gestures From this point of view, I always see Generative AI as a tool that supports human beings, an assistant capable of collecting a lot of information and digesting it for us, to then put it at our service”. In short, they should relieve some repetitive and boring jobs, but not replace man. Although the most widespread application cases at the moment are those with an apparently creative component: from DALL-E, which generates digital images starting from a text, to the aforementioned CHatGPT, capable, for example, of composing poems. “After all, when the camera was invented, the painters feared that it might steal their work – comments Fortuna -. It was not like that, AI imitates creativity, but it’s not creative. In some sectors, this aspect can be useful and will replace some jobs, such as marketing campaigns. But the creative dimension still remains the prerogative of the human being”.

From the screen, Rose sketches a smile: “It was a pleasure to meet you, humans”.