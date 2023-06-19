Digital Italy on the hunt for big data and artificial intelligence

In addition to energy transitionl’European Union is called in the next few years to carry out another revolution, just as fundamental: that digital. In this process, theItalia turns out to be one of the best equipped countries of the Old Continent. According to research “Digitization in Europe between 2022 and 2023”made by European Investment Bank (EIB)Indeed, 54% of Italian companies have developed digital infrastructures, against an EU average of 49%.

The result reflects the upward trend of the digital sector in Italy. The latest report of Anitec-Assinform (created in collaboration with NetConsulting cube) on the digital market of our country recorded in 2022 a total value of approximately 77 billion euros, up more than 2% over the previous year. A figure that could have been even higher, given that in the first six months of 2022 the increase was 3%, but the digital sector was also affected by the slowdown in GDP and the decline in household consumption.

However, the last slowdown should already be reabsorbed in the current year. In fact, Anitec-Assinform has foreseen for the Italian digital market a constant growth that would lead it in 2025 to exceed the 87 billion euros. The increases should be increasingly sustained: a 3% increase is expected in 2023, 4.8% in 2024 and 5.3% the following year.

The trend of the digital market up to 2025 will be conditioned by investments in Information & Communication technology implemented through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan. There are 48 billion euros made available by Europe for the digital transition process, but up to now they have had little impact on the general trend of the market, mainly due to a consolidation of the economic recovery which is slow to arrive and the implications of bureaucratic type of access to funds.

However, their use is expected to grow in the coming years. According to the report of Anitec-Assinformfrom approximately 750 million euros in 2022, in 2025 the impact of Pnrr funds on the Italian digital market is estimated at 3.4 billion. Industry, Public administration, healthcare e telecommunications they will be the sectors that will benefit the most.

Thanks also to European funds, Italian companies will be able to invest more in new ones digital technologies, such as big data and artificial intelligence, on which our country lags behind the rest of Europe. In fact, the EIB report indicates that only 19% of Italian companies use solutions of this type, compared to an average Ue 29%.

Although Europe as a whole has focused heavily on the implementation of digital technologies, especially after the pandemic, it is still behind the United States. 69% of companies in theUe invested in advanced digital technologies in 2022, against 71% of US ones.

The search for European Investment Bank traced the reasons for this gap to the poor efforts of small and medium-sized enterprises in theUe. In fact, only 30% of these declared that they had invested in digital technologies in 2022, while the percentage concerning large companies is more than double (63%).

Investments in digital technologies are important because they could also play a decisive role in the process ecological transition. In fact, digitization would make it possible to improve urban mobility, precision agriculture, sustainable supply chains, environmental monitoring and disaster forecasting. A demonstration of how much the digital and ecological transitions are connected, according to the study by At 57% of digitally advanced companies have also invested in ecological solutions, against 43% of non-digital companies.

