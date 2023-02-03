Listen to the audio version of the article

Some operators find themselves in difficulty, more for the business model than for anything else, but the model of digital lending encounters no obstacles. On the contrary, the possibility for companies to access credit in a simple and rapid way continues to run compared to traditional channels. In 2022, over 4.5 billion euros were disbursed to Italian SMEs through innovative digital platforms that enable short and long-term financing for companies.

This brings us to a total of 9.9 billion euros in the four years to 2022, according to data provided by Italia Fintech. An important growth volume considering that in 2019 the figure stood at 373 million euros, marking a Cagr of 86.5% in the four-year period.

There are over 28,000 SMEs – about 10,000 last year alone – who have been able to access financing thanks to fintech, with an average amount disbursed that stood at 400,000 euros in 2022, the same value as in 2019.

The numbers of fintech lending thus confirming the increasingly central role of alternative finance in support of small and medium-sized enterprises. The technology used in these cases favors loans to SMEs by integrating the creditworthiness assessment with the use of alternative sources of data and scoring eg. Alongside this is one customer experience for companies that allows to greatly improve the speed of data sharing and response times and disbursement of loans. At the same time it enables greater confidence among investors by boosting their direct investment in the economy and freeing up additional resources.

«The innovation and speed that characterize the loans obtained through digital platforms – observes Sergio Zocchi, President of ItaliaFintech – demonstrate how our sector can help and support the country’s growth. The will of Fintech – continues Zocchi – is to respond to market needs, quickly and with careful risk control, both through autonomous initiatives and through collaborations that represent a valid support for traditional forms of financing, as demonstrated by the agreements entered into between fintech companies and banks”.