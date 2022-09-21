Listen to the audio version of the article

Digital Magics closes the first half of the year in black. The business incubator, listed on Euronext Growth Milan, closed the period with a net profit of € 0.9 million, against a loss of € 0.8 million the previous year, while the gross operating margin (Ebitda) settled to 0.2 million euro, an increase compared to -0.2 million, against a value of production equal to 2.3 million euros, up 82.1% .

“The excellent results achieved in the first half of 2022 confirm the solidity of our business model and the effectiveness of the industrial plan in line with expectations and the very positive evolution of the reference market, despite the uncertainty of the moment, thanks to a team of people of great ability and talent »commented the executive president Marco Gay.

The company is net cash of € 5 million (net cash of € 5.6 million at 31/12/2021), with cash and cash equivalents of € 9.4 million. At 30 June 2022 the fair value of the portfolio stood at 61 million euros, against a book value of 14.1 million euros and an increase of 3 million compared to the fair value of 58 million at 31 December 2021 and net of partial exit from Cardo (of which DM still holds approximately 2.5% of the capital) which generated a 17 times return on investment the capital invested and a capital gain of 1.2 million euros.

“The important partial exit achieved in the first half with a return of 17 times the investment, the increase in margins and the substantial net liquidity will allow us in the coming months to seize the best opportunities in terms of new startups and follow-on of the portfolio company, ”added Gay.

There are 99 operating companies in the portfolioof which 47 Innovative Startups and 20 Innovative SMEs, an increase compared to the 84 companies active at 31 December 2021. The overall investment made in the first half of 2022, including new initiatives and follow-ons, amounts to 480 thousand euros, which is they will add over € 1 million by the end of the year.

The stock yesterday in Piazza Affari marked a rise of 0.94%.