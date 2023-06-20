Digital payments are growing among SMEs, the study by Visa

According to Visa, digital payments between SMEs and merchants grow by 7% thanks to transaction security, ease of use, increased revenues.

Leading the retail, food & beverage and health & wellness ranking. The study on SMEs, conducted in 14 European countries, including Italy, had as its objective to comprehend better address the challenges and expectations of micro and small merchants in the payments environment.

A difficult moment

According to the research, small Italian businesses have been hit hard by economic uncertainty, inflation and supply shortages. Factors that have generated an increase in costs for 58% of them. Additionally, 32% of SMBs have had to raise prices, 21% have experienced a reduction in their shopping cart and 10% have had to downsize their business. Only a smaller percentage was able to resist and discovered new opportunities (6%).

Willingness to invest

The success of these small businesses is determined by the major ones propensity to accept card payments. In addition to the relationship with international customers, the online presence and the willingness to invest in tools that increase efficiency and save time. The awareness remains that technology can be an ally in times of crisis. And for this reason, more than half of the respondents (57%) expect payment service providers to assist in digitization.

Digital payments are growing

Stefano M. Stoppani, Visa Italia country manager

At Visa, in recent years, we have helped accelerate the digitization of 8 million SMEs in Europe, providing them with a global, fast and secure payment network. We help small businesses grow by enhancing their digital capabilities and connecting them to our payments network, connecting them with more customers, improving their overall experience and helping to increase sales. Our research confirms that digital represents a lever for growth, even in difficult contexts.

Room for more digitisation: digital payments are growing

For SMEs that accept card payments, the value of this is clear. In fact, 66% consider them simpler than other payment methods, 67% think they reduce the risk of not being paid. While for 29% the acceptance of card payments led to an increase in turnover between 6 and 15%. The research signals the need to increase the digitization of Italian SMEs. More than one in 4 still does not accept card payments (26%) and stands out for being active only on the domestic market (59%) and on business customers (56%).

What are the technological expectations

As the management needs of SMBs become ever more sophisticated, the time to deal with them becomes ever shorter. It is no coincidence that the need for technological solutions to support the business is growing: 57% of Italian SMEs use software platforms and almost half ask for innovative solutions. 49% need a software platform that includes all functions in an integrated way, 47% require it to be customized according to specific business needs.

Visa data: digital payments among SMEs are growing in Italy

Among the main elements for SMEs in a payment offer, whether or not they accept card payments, same-day reconciliation and anti-fraud security tools. In first place among the drivers that would push non-users to accept card payments is the possibility of doing so without the purchase of additional technology (21%). This is the case of Visa Tap to Phone which allows you to accept payments on Android devices equipped with NFC without the need for additional hardware.

An offer that includes more services

Stefano M. Stoppani, Visa Italia country manager

SMEs have to manage complex situations, often with few resources available. What they are looking for is a technological counterpart that offers them all the services they need, a single point of reference that responds to their needs with flexibility. That’s why we work together with selected partners to equip them with next-generation acceptance tools, simplifying the complexity through tools such as Tap to Phone, which do not require a dedicated terminal.

