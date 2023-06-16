Digital payments: are we really on point?

Italy is one of the European countries where the sector of digital payments it is growing faster. Of course, we were starting from a disadvantageous situation but in 2022, according to theInnovative Payments Observatory of the School of Management of the Milan Polytechnic il turnover of the sector grew by 33.6%, reaching almost 400 billion, of which 16.3 through smartphone e wearable for a 122% surge.

Il Buy Now Pay Later it is one of the services that is attracting more and more interest from consumers. Its popularity was evident throughout 2021 and continued to grow in 2022, contributing significantly to the overall increase in digital payments. About 13% of Italians said they have already used this type of service to make one or more purchases online or in physical stores, while 33% intend to use it in the future. This percentage even rises to 67% if we also consider those who are still undecided on the issue.

These are some of the topics that Monday 19 June from 11am will animate the talk titled “Future and sustainability of payments”. The appointment is onhomepage and on the site of Italian Techwho will host the event organized by Italian Tech in collaboration with Paypaldedicated to the present and above all to the future of digital payments.

The talk will be an opportunity to shed light on how the world of digital payments has changed and will change and how this path also leads towards the sustainability of a sector whose impact is often overlooked.

The event will be presented by Julia Cimpanelli and will host visions of Maria Teresa MinottiCountry Manager and Senior director di PayPal Italia, Luigi NapolitanoHead of Operations, Systems and Profiles of Eni Sustainable Mobility e Valeria Portaldirector of the Innovative Payments Observatory of the Milan Polytechnic.