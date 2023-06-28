Digital payments foster the growth of SMEs

Small and medium-sized Italian enterprises demonstrate a level of digitization that is still developing, evidenced by the persistence of the use of traditional payment methods, such as cash and cheques, which continue to be widespread.

“This creates a lot of stress on working capital due to a lack of cash flow optimization.” This is one of the conclusions of an interesting research conducted by Visa. This means, simplifying, that the reduced and not widespread digitization of financial transactions affects the business of Italian SMEs.

In Italy, 75% of the total workforce is represented by small and medium-sized enterprises, and almost half of the sample questioned by Visa, 41%, argue that the slowness of B2B payments – from company to company, but also from PA to company – “impacts the company’s financial prospects, as do concerns about inflation and recession”.

A challenging and demanding passage

We are in the field of B2B payments, therefore. A very broad context of application but which, in the end, basically concerns the exchange of money between companies and between the company and its employees. From access to bank credit, to the payment of seasonal and temporary workers, streamlining and simplifying models means transparency, but above all speed and efficiency. And a company that is efficient from that point of view gains in reputation and attracts more talent, for example. In fact, the new generations of workers show a particular sensitivity to the treatment of money. Expense reimbursements, shopping vouchers, economic benefits, compensation: the Millennials and Gen Z would like everything to be digitized.

Furthermore, adopting digital payment solutions means reducing manual processes and costs by simplifying, among other things, VAT reconciliation and recovery. Fortunately, the aptitude for change is present, but only 17% of SMEs in the European Union have integrated digital and 64% say that the process of transition to digital is challenging and demanding, also involving skills.

We need innovative and simple digital processes that solve everyday problems. Let’s think, for example, of the simplified onboarding of cards with the availability of instant virtual cards, or the scanning of receipts directly available in the app to facilitate expense management and accounting.

Digitize payments to be attractive

With regard to access to credit, it is hoped that more speed will be made in completing online applications for the adoption of a company credit card or the implementation of the APR – the annual interest rate – based on the risk profile and an offer of dynamic limits. Or, again, one would like to be able to manage one’s working capital easily and quickly through mobile services.

While 55% of businesses surveyed by Visa say they still use checks, 80% of B2B transactions are expected to be digital by 2025. The technological tools already exist for this transaction. Visa, a network of 15,100 financial institutions, 3.8 billion cards, over 70 million merchants in more than 200 countries, has already introduced some.

Visa Commercial Pay, for example, is the management tool for physical and virtual credit cards, available to company administrations. And it’s also available as an app for Android and iOS. Visa also introduced Visa Spend Clarity Business. An easy, immediate and intuitive expense monitoring and management platform designed specifically for SMEs.

Finally, as mentioned, for SMEs it is not just a matter of solutions: introducing digital tools for payments also involves skills. In this regard, Visa supports training with specific programs such as Practical Business Skill and Visa Mentorship.

Ultimately, the digitization of payments can act as a lever to make SMEs more competitive. Helping businesses get paid faster is a great opportunity for them to grow and consolidate. The companies most active in international trade are, in fact, more resilient to economic shocks than the others. And making B2B payments smoother is essentially about creating value for global trade.

Luca Moroni, Head of Visa Business Solutions Southem Europe

