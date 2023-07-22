Digital printing: new market trends

The market for printing technologies is going through a phase of great transformation. In its latest survey, ASSOIT (Association of Printing, Digitization and Document Management Solutions Producers) certifies that this is a market that continued to show signs of recovery in 2022, after the decline in the pandemic period. If you think for example of the segment Commercial & Graphicswhich includes hardware, services and consumables, complete recovery is already expected in 2024. This is also confirmed by one of the companies that oversees this market, Canon.

In addition to being present in the world of professional cameras and camcorders, the well-known Japanese brand also produces commercial, multifunction and production printers offers together with a wide range of related solutions and services. The recovery recorded by sector operators also depends on a new demand that is in progress redesigning the role of Print Service Providers (PSPs) compared to vendors like Canon. A question in which innovation marries with the theme of sustainability on the materials front, production methods, distribution models and product reuse. An example of this union between innovation and sustainability comes from the interior decor and furnishing, not only of homes, but also and above all of points of sale, hotels and spaces for events.

“The leap forward made in recent years by the technologies available to printing professionals – he explains Marco Dusi, DP&S Product Groups Marketing Manager di Canon Italia – allowed the rapid spread of mass customization. If until a few years ago a unique, personalized or specially created product for a single consumer it was a privilege destined for a few due to the associated costs, today it is finally possible, for example, to create and print a unique wallpaper, or to cover a piece of furniture, an office wall or a sales point area with a wrapping designed specifically for the purpose”.

It is an emblematic case of how all players in the supply chain, if they still want to be competitive, are called to to intercept trends that until the day before yesterday could not be satisfied. “Some print service providers offer their customers the possibility of having customized wallpapers, but the fact that they have outdated printing technologies restricts the choices, lengthens production times and does not allow them to apply competitive prices” underlines Dusi. On the contrary, “by combining cutting-edge technologies with new customization needs, PSPs have the opportunity to build customer loyalty by offering subscription plans that allow them to periodically renew interiors quickly and cheaply”.

Canon Italia has explored how demand is evolving in the world of large format printing through an initiative that has seen it collaborate with the Rome Business School. The project “Capstone Project”aimed at students of the International MBA, had the dual objective of enhancing the talent of the participants and creating an observatory under the banner ofopen innovation. Within the project, the students carried out primary research in four European countries (Ireland, Italy, Portugal and the Slovak Republic), focusing on possible strategic business scenarios of professional printing applied to various market sectors.

It is thanks to one of the researches that, for example, the interest of the Italian market emerged regarding the possibilities deriving from custom wallpaper printing. “The annual growth rate of the wallpaper market, for the period 2018-2023, showed an increase of 5.9%” remarked Dusi, specifying that “the interviews conducted as part of the Capstone Project initiative highlighted a growth in demand in terms of customization and temporary needs, especially from showrooms, hotels and restaurants, which do not find what they need in standard supplies. These industries seek innovation and creativity and personalized wallpaper would allow them to change the decor of the premises more frequently, for example by taking inspiration from the seasons or fashion trends”.

“The competitive advantages offered by technology in this segment are truly significant – continues Marco Dusi – and in particular the flexibility and possibilities offered by technology to obtain different finishes are considered an important plus. For end consumers and companies operating in the hospitality sector, these advantages are obvious: it is possible to renovate environments, even only partially, with unique wallpapers, designed specifically for the user or printed using any image, on different supports. Digital printing also allows you to save a specific project and, in the event that any part of the wallpaper becomes damaged, reprint just that section, replacing it in no time.”

This means that only PSPs that have latest generation technologies can meet the needs of an increasingly dynamic and demanding market. And not only because their answer would be in line with the demand from the point of view of efficiency and timeliness, but also from that of sustainability. A factor now considered essential by companies and consumers who are greatly affected by the obsolescence of machinery and outdated production processes.

Print Service Providers must take this into consideration if they intend to continue to compete in today’s market scenarios.

