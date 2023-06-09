digital signature is simple and secure

Euronovate develops digital signature management systems. The main customers are banks, but recently healthcare, retail, logistics and Telco have been added.

Euronovate Group is a company that deals with software and hardware systems for digital signature management. It provides companies with the tools for digitizing signatures and for streamlining the related business processes, with the guarantee of compliance with national and European regulations. Euronovate was born in 2012, is based in Mendrisio in Switzerland and nerve center in Padua. These offices are joined by commercial support offices in Milan and Rome, and operational offices in Spain and Germany.

Fabio di Pietro, Group CEO of Euronovate

The new Competence Center in Padua has been active since January 2023, research and development center for all the software code, a centralization that guarantees maximum safety and high quality. The company collaborates with the University of Padua for the placement and training of new talents. Undergraduates from the Computer Science and Computer Engineering faculties can follow ad hoc internships, and Euronovate also offers a 12-month research doctorate to new graduates from these faculties.

In 2019, the company signed an agreement with Topaz, a US provider of electronic signature solutions, and announced the acquisition of the Spanish company Vintegris, a Certification Authority active on the European market. Currently the employees are over 160, while the customers are more than 200, located mainly in Italy and Europe, but also present in North Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the United States.

Euronovate was born to meet the security needs in the banking sector, then it grew, increasing its skills based on the needs of new customers. In addition to the banking sector, which remains the core business, the company has developed solutions for various vertical markets in the last 2 – 3 years, such as public and private healthcare, retail, logistics companies, telcos.

On the occasion of the official presentation to the press of the Padua Competence Center, we met Andrea Pirone, Chief Revenue Officer, e Fabio Gatti, Chief Technology Officer.

Andrea Pirone, Chief Revenue Officer di Euronovate

Customer needs

One of the most important needs for companies today is the sustainability. This is why companies aim – among other things – to eliminate the flow of paper, transferring all transactions digitally. This transformation also allows the relocation of people with a view to smart working and the simplification of bureaucratic procedures, which thus become faster.

Euronovate focuses its energies on 5 points:

Have legal skills: know the law, the specific processes of each sector, of each client

Know the customer’s work processes: to improve them without distorting them, always guaranteeing data security

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR): summary of all aspects relating to sustainability (reduction of energy, material and resource consumption). Euronovate provides the customer with a report of the savings obtained with the new process

Return on Investment (ROI): Savings are always significant. Depending on the case, there are also very important reductions in expenses

Development of a customized solution for the customer: the internal management of the software and hardware allows a quick and effective adaptation of the solution offered according to the requests and needs of the customer

Fabio Gatti, Chief Technology Officer of Euronovate

Euronovate: Trust Tecnologies, Integration Services, Consulting Services

Trust Technologies: identification of the person (via SPID or more recently with NFC of the electronic identity card), composition of the document, signature (which can be written on a tablet or verified via OTP or SMS on a mobile phone), archiving of the signed document. System Integration: offer the customer a product, a service, a solution that is exactly what the customer needs. For some customers, Euronovate has agreements based on performance, i.e. on guaranteed reliability for the service. Consulting Services: preparatory services for building the technology, legal analysis and consultancy, process analysis and design, benefit analysis

The main factor that guides Euronovate in the development of the proposal to the customer is the user experience, which must be the best and simplest possible. The company follows the customer’s instructions, even when they are impractical (in each case the company always recommends the best process).

Regulatory framework in Italy (but also extendable to Europe)

The current legal framework provides for three types of signed contracts: simple, advanced, qualified signature. In the case of the simplest contracts, the direct payment, the simple signature or the voice recording of the user who accepts the conditions of the contract is sufficient. For the most important paper contracts (and binding for the two contracting parties), the electronic signature is increasingly used, which can have probative value defined a priori or with reversal of the burden of proof. In the first case, the simple or advanced signature (two-factor identification) is sufficient, in the second, the qualified signature is needed, with a qualified certificate provided by a third party (such as Víntegris, Aruba, Infocert, Intesa BPM).

Qualified signature is interesting for banks and the large financial institutions because it places the burden of proof on the customer in the event of litigation. However, the qualified signature requires payment from the third party providing the qualified certificate. This cost is acceptable for large institutions, it may be too burdensome for SMEs, which for example have to have documents signed by hundreds of suppliers.

Simple and secure digital signature

The digital certification sector is currently undergoing strong evolution, due to the maturation of regulations and technological developments (for example the IO app, a free Italian mobile application, developed and managed by the company PagoPA with the aim of integrating all public services, to make their use easier and faster).

L’hardware

To complete the software developed in the Padua Competence Center, Euronovate also produces the hardware, mainly tablets. The hardware design is done in-house, while the individual electronic components and chips are built in Stuttgart, Germany. The assembly of these components is carried out in Shenzhen in China, under the supervision of Euronovate personnel. Quality control and tests are done directly by Euronovate. The totally in-house production allows a faster evolution and ad hoc customizations for each customer.

The line of Ensign products consists of “essential” devices, essentially LCD screens capable of detecting the position and pressure of a magnetic resonance pen (therefore without batteries) and equipped with touch sensitivity. The most recent version, Ensign 11, also includes a model with NFC sensor, for direct reading of the data contained in the electronic identity card. Ensign tablets are seen by the computer as a second screen, connected via a non-removable USB cable. All control software is on the PC.

Then there are the Compact Pad (naturaSign Mobile and duraSign Pad Brilliance) and Network Pads NextGen. They are active devices, that is, they integrate an operating system, a proprietary version of Linux. They are totally autonomous machines in terms of operation and are connected to the local network via an Ethernet cable, also integral with the device to ensure maximum data communication security.

For the digitization of paper documents, Euronovate offers the scanner ENScan, essentially a small camera, mounted on a folding arm and capable of photographing large documents up to A4. The hardware comes with character recognition (OCR) software.

In the past, some of Euronovate’s banking customers have preferred to use standard tablets available on the market, such as those from Apple and Samsung (in these cases the company only supplies the software). At up to three times the cost, these devices only lasted a few months and had to be replaced en masse. Their use is not suitable in company headquarters, where they must be kept charged at all times. If anything, they can be used by operators who work on the move. The supplied hardware has an average life of 5 – 7 years.

Digital signature, the evolution of software architecture: wSign and wID

To carry on the evolution of its software platform, Euronovate has developed two applications: wSign and the very recent wID.

wSign is a system for processing electronic signatures, compatible with multi-factor authentication (simple, advanced or qualified signature, with process traceability) and capable of both uploading documents and dossiers and managing an address book. wSign allows tracking for legal purposes, offers real-time monitoring of work in progress, is compatible with different levels of security and with national and international regulations.

wID is the new onboarding platform, designed for the acquisition of identity documents, including paper ones. The system is equipped with OCR and performs real-time recognition of the customer’s face, with movement detection. wID allows onboarding safe from fraud and identity theft and is fully customizable, both in terms of workflow and interface. The system is available for desktop and mobile devices.