The most recent data on the state of digital skills in Europe is summarized in the Desi 2022 report (Index of Digitalisation of Economy and Society). The level of digitization in the Old Continent remains uneven, even if for our country the signs are (timidly) encouraging.

According to the report, the top positions remain unchanged, but most of the member states that recorded a low level of digitization five years ago are advancing at a faster pace than the leaders.

In 2022, Italy ranks 18th among the 27 states of the European Union, with a score of 49.3 compared to an average of 52.3. The top positions continue to be occupied by the Nordic countries: Finland, Denmark, the Netherlands and Sweden. While Greece, Bulgaria and Romania remain in the queue.





Digital skills: human capital is the real emergency

The Desi index is made up of 4 survey areas: Human Capital, Connectivity, Integration of Digital Technologies and Digital Public Services. And it is on the former that extra effort is needed. the index relating to Human Capital is decidedly the lowest and our country reaches a score of 36.6 against the 45.7 of the European average, placing itself in 25th place out of 27 in the ranking.

In particular, TLC specialists went from 3.6% in 2019 to just 3.8% in 2021, while graduates in the sector went from 1.3% to 1.4%. The Italian companies that provide training on the subject to their employees, on the other hand, remained unchanged at 15%. Worrying figures, if we consider that the target imagined by the Government is to equip 70% of the population with basic digital skills by 2025.

And the values ​​that testify to the lack of digital skills are not just numbers for their own sake. The need to raise them is a priority, primarily for the country’s economy. Without technology there is no growth, it is an established fact, and without concrete and applicable skills, the digitization process underway in Italy thanks to the PNRR cannot be completed adequately.

Salesforce helps the Italian system with free courses

Furthermore, all companies in the technology sector complain about the lack of highly specialized professionals. And, even here, if the number of specialists in the latest technological trends does not grow, the path towards the digital transformation of client companies continues with the handbrake on.

Thus, to compensate for the delay of institutions and training bodies, which are struggling to keep up with demand, technology companies put in a piece of it and, for some years now, have been investing in higher education. And market recognition is not long in coming: companies are increasingly noticing and appreciating the certifications obtained from vendors in the candidate profiles.

Salesforce, for example, has always considered training and certification as priority investment items. Its free Trailhead e-learning platform is currently used by more than 3 million people worldwide, and by over 45,000 in Italy. And from today, Trailhead is also available in Italian.

The Salesforce platform isn’t solely focused on training courses related to its products. In fact, those who register will be able to increase their digital skills in wider areas. From Leadership to Artificial Intelligence, from Application Development to Marketing and Sales to Data Analysis and Integration.





An issue that does not only concern young people

Trailhead uses gamification techniques to make learning more fun and effective, and can also be used through Trailhead GO, the mobile app also available in Italian on iOS and Android. Through the Trailhead you have access to a library of over 800 courses. At the end of the individual courses, skills are tested through online quizzes.

In recognition of Trailhead’s growing level of importance, even for client companies, the figure of Salesforce Developer has been included among the most sought after according to the LinkedIn ranking, which reveals the 25 fastest growing professions in the last five years.

The Digital Skills Index provides another important piece of data. According to the surveys, 86% of Italians declare that they do not have the digital skills necessary for companies. And just 17% are following training courses to bridge this gap. The issue of digital skills, therefore, does not only concern young people who are now entering the world of work, but it is above all a problem for those who have to relocate or have to keep up with the digital transformation taking place in private companies.

Furthermore, the data suggest, it is not a matter of having a strong background in technical training but, rather, of understanding the use of the most innovative and useful platforms for corporate business. It is not required to delve into the depths of the code but to master perfectly the user interface and the functionalities of an application service.

Finally, it is essential to focus on training geared towards new technological trends. In particular, the marketing and commercial strategies of any vertical market and both B2C and B2B have profoundly changed. Today the focus is on the relationship with the customer and not on the offer, which is why the new unified CRM platforms, such as the Salesforce solution, are rapidly becoming a company’s most strategic application asset.