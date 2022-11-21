There is a question at the bottom of the digital skills gap of European citizens: public education programmes. According to a report by EIT Digitalindeed, we need a “revolution of skills in Europe”. There is a need for educational systems suitable for the digital age and supplementary programs that are capable of training and retraining those who have long since left school, changed jobs and are perhaps looking for a new one. But he’s not ready for that. EIT will present the report at Conference on the Future of Europe-EduTech Challenges scheduled at the Talent Garden in Rome Ostiense on November 22nd and 23rd.

The objectives of the Digital Compass are at risk

The numbers in the report are clear: the Digital Compassthe EU’s digital plan for 2030, aims for example to equip at least 80% of the European adult population with basic digital skills and employ 20 million digital specialists in the EU by 2030. According to the analysis will fail, at least at the current pace: “Without a substantial increase in investment and supply-side innovations, the current trajectory indicates that by 2030 only 64% of the population will achieve at least basic digital skills (minus 16 percentage points of the target) and will be employed only 13.3 million digital specialists (6.7 million less than the target)” explains the survey by EIT Digital.

Recommendations: Modernize public education programs

Three o’clock recommendations emerging from it, after a careful survey of the education and training offer proposed on a continental scale by public and private institutions: the entire European public education system, from primary schools to universities, must modernize digital education programs, largely obsolete if not harmful. In other words, it is necessary to redefine study programs at all levels, from primary schools to university, making them more responsive to the evolution of technologies and the needs of the labor market. “This requires organizational and governance reforms to open the systems to partnerships with civil society – we read – as well as tangible investments in connectivity and new training for teachers and professors”.

Building a single platform for digital updating

Second point: private digital education initiatives, which today are provided in no particular order, should be transformed into an overall offer of complementary, broader and better coordinated e-skills initiatives. To reach even the mid-level on the digital skills scale, NGO providers would need to broaden the scope of their training both in terms of topics and objectives. Hi-tech giants and other private players should offer courses that are not only instrumental to their tech ecosystem but truly impact the social fabric. In collaboration with local administrations and institutions, for example, they should offer scholarships or other financial schemes that significantly increase the number of participants in their training offer, sometimes too narrow and with limited objectives, purely image. To this end, new partnerships between educational institutions, businesses, NGOs and governments are needed. The project of one Digital Academy europa promoted by EIT goes exactly in this direction: the intention is to launch a single gateway through which different European training operators can deliver courses and workshops to develop digital skills in the fields of AI, cyber security and semiconductors, key topics on which too many European citizens are behind.



Diva Tommei, chief innovation and education officer di EIT Digital a Italian Tech

“The New European Agenda for Innovation (NEIA), adopted on 5 July 2022, aims to position Europe at the forefront of the new wave of deep tech and start-up technology innovation – he explains Diva Tommeichief innovation and education officer di EIT Digital a Italian Tech – one of the five pillars of Neia is to attract and retain talent in Europe by aiming to train 1 million technological talents. It is not just a simple announcement, but something more; the document released by the Commission envisages concrete actions to be started between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023. Therefore, we believe that the European Gateway project will start in January next year and will consist of a set of blended training activities to develop digital skills aimed at different categories of public, such as small and large companies, public administration, young people, retirees. These activities will be provided by various European training operators, primarily the European Institute of Technology, and will mainly concern the sectors of AI, information security and semiconductors”.

Strengthen collaboration at European level, involving more private partners

Third recommendation: Pan-European e-skills initiatives, networks and ecosystems need to be better organized to increase overall quality, efficiency and effectiveness. To achieve the e-skills targets of the European Digital Compass in an equitable, inclusive and sustainable way, and given the enormous challenges and costs this entails, a collaboration at European level. Pan-European initiatives therefore need to be better coordinated, strengthened, extended to the private sector and ultimately build a new system of digital skills education that is equitable and accessible across the Union and beyond.





Of “digital divide” it has been talked about for years: have those who work there finally figured out what the right ingredient is to allow millions of people to raise their skills? “We believe that everyone should be educated on new and digital technologies – says the manager – we don’t just need expert technicians, rather a minimum level of knowledge at all levels of the population. Transversal technical training done at school which then allows people to deepen specific sectors to specialize in a certain profession. The teaching of subjects such as cybersecurity and AI in primary and secondary schools must become a standard. For this to happen, however, there must be the will and the vision of the state bodies in charge. We do our part in the EIT by offering Master School courses in STEM subjects for university students, professional schools for those who are already working, as well as online courses that can always be used by everyone”.

This is also because if Europe does not respond to the challenge of digital and IT professions, also in light of the wave of layoffs in big tech companies that are redistributing important human resources in new startups and in US finance, it runs a big risk: “The greatest risk Europe runs, if it does not train its population to keep up with technological changes, both from a professional point of view and from that of the simple use of digital tools in daily life, it is to lose relevance from a socio-economic point of view – concludes Tommei – in fact, both the US and China are already ahead in some key sectors, such as artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. The influx of workers left at home by big tech may be an important opportunity for Europe to intercept a qualified workforce, but what the EU must focus on in the coming years is the continuing digital education. This must start in schools with transversal courses on programming, hardware and software prototyping, on the social, economic and environmental implications of the use of technologies, and must then continue to be provided by public institutes such as the EIT through up-skilling programs and re-skilling to never leave anyone behind. With its excellent universities, availability of infrastructures and a good level of basic education, Europe has all it takes to shine”.