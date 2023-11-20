Digital Transformation: Samsung Electronics’ New Wall for Virtual Production Sets a Benchmark in the Film and Television Industry

Samsung Electronics Continues to Lead in Commercial Display Market

In a world where technology is constantly evolving, Samsung Electronics has once again proven itself as a leader in the field of commercial display. For 14 consecutive years, the company has led the market with its innovative technology, setting new benchmarks in the industry with its latest release, “The Wall for Virtual Production (Model: IVC).”

The Wall for Virtual Production is a super-large MICRO LED screen designed specifically for virtual production. With unparalleled color expression, clear and high image quality, and Black Seal sealing technology to achieve extremely deep black levels, the display has received widespread praise from industry experts and creatives alike.

At this year’s InfoComm 2023, the largest audiovisual film and television exhibition in North America, and the International Broadcasting Conference (IBC) 2023, Europe’s top broadcasting and media event, The Wall for Virtual Production made its debut, showcasing the cutting-edge technology that Samsung is known for.

In a recent exclusive interview with Samsung News Center, Chan Hyoung Park, Vice President of Samsung Electronics’ Imaging Display Division, Mark Taylor, Head of LED for Samsung Electronics Europe, and developers Sanghoon Oh and Hyun Ji discussed the inspiration behind The Wall for Virtual Production and the future of the film industry.

Virtual production is a film production method that combines computer-generated images with real-life footage, allowing filmmakers to present imaginative scenes in new visual ways. The use of ultra-large high-definition LED displays in virtual production has become increasingly popular, as it allows filmmakers to view results instantly, reducing production costs and post-production editing time.

The advantages of dedicated screens for virtual production are numerous. Unlike green screen technology, which requires image synthesis and color correction, the LED display wall generates a background with stunning image quality behind moving actors, allowing for more immersive and realistic scenes. “If the producer wants to add a lot of special effects in post-production, it will inevitably cost a lot of time and extra costs, but many special effects are actually completed through lens editing,” said Mark Taylor, emphasizing the importance of interactive images in virtual production.

As virtual production technology continues to gain popularity, its applications are extending beyond the film and television industries to include advertising and live broadcast business. The Wall for Virtual Production is equipped with advanced visual technologies and modular features that optimize production studios, making it a versatile tool for the future of content production.

Samsung’s dedication to creating industry-leading technology has once again set a new standard in the market, and The Wall for Virtual Production has the potential to revolutionize the film and television landscape. With its superior technology and original digital and visual effects, The Wall for Virtual Production ushers in a new era of content production, showcasing Samsung’s commitment to innovation in the industry.

Share this: Facebook

X

