Digital Value with IBM for the digital transformation of the PA

In a world where technological challenges are increasingly complex, collaboration between companies with complementary skills is crucial to achieving exceptional results. The combination of the capabilities of Digital Value in the ICT infrastructure sector and constant investments by IBM in the z16 platform has produced a winning synergy that will lay the foundations for a more efficient, secure and cutting-edge future in public administration.

A recent triumph in a major public sector project confirms not only the ability of both companies to push the boundaries of innovation, but also the importance of a reliable business partner in an environment where digital transformation it is imperative.

The project of technological updating of infrastructures in a mainframe environment of a well-known public body represents a bold step towards a more modern and safer future. The investment of over 29 million euros it is not just a financial commitment, but a clear signal of a desire to embrace the power of advanced ICT infrastructure.

Through its subsidiary Italwarethe reference operator in Italy in the ICT infrastructure sector and Euronext Tech Leaders company, listed on Euronext Milan, has shown that it is up to the challenge, surpassing the competition thanks to its solid partnership with IBM.

Service continuity, data protection and cyber security

The project, for the evolution of technological processes to support citizens and businesses, envisages a 36 month contract aimed at creating a new computing platform for the customer’s National Electronic Center and Disaster Recovery Center through IBM z16 systems, updating of DS8000 storage systems, maintenance services and all equipment setup, cabling and data migration services. This decision not only demonstrates confidence in the reliability and performance of IBM systems, but also underscores the importance of close and ongoing collaboration with an industry leader like IBM.

Contract Management and GDPR: Guide to Outsourcing Personal Data Activities

The result will be a highly integrated infrastructure that will raise the level of continuity of service, data protection and cyber security of the very delicate archives kept therein. Among the innovative contents included in the contract, there is the option to activate advanced functions in the field of security (eg: end to end encryption, Cyber ​​Vault, Safeguarded Copy), which are the result of IBM’s continuous investments in the z16 platform and which, through close collaboration with the IBM laboratories that develop the DS8000 systems, will benefit from an integration that cannot be achieved with other storage systems.

An example of successful collaboration

Massimo Rossi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Digital Value, emphasized the value of a long and fruitful partnership with IBM. “Our specialized skills, combined with the vendor’s technological proposition, led to an unprecedented award, which sees the first enterprise-grade mainframe project for the public sector driven by a system integrator.”

This success not only strengthens Digital Value’s position in the PA, but lays the foundations for a broader and more significant digital transformation within the country system.

