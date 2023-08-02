Digital360: finalized the investment transaction with Three Hills Capital Partners

Investments

Finalized the investment agreement with Three Hills Capital Partners. D360 Holding SpA is born and a new chapter of growth opens for the Group

of editorial staff

Posted 28 Jul 2023

Share this article

Digital360 SpA has announced the completion of the investment transaction with the private capital fund Three Hills Capital Partners (THCP). The operation, which saw the participation of the founding partners of Digital360 Andrea Rangone, Mariano Corso, Alessandro Perego, Gabriele Faggioli and Raffaello Balocco and THCP, led to the creation of D360 Holding SpA, which now holds 79% of the share capital of Digital360 .

The transaction was accomplished through the investment agreement entered into between THCP and Digital360’s key shareholders, as well as through reinvestment commitments by certain shareholders of the company. At the same time, Equita Capital SGR SpA undertook to subscribe a capital increase of D360 Holding for a maximum of Euro 3,999,999.99.

A Solid Financial Partner for Digital360’s Future Growth

In a context of uncertainty in the financial markets,. THCP has agreed to make available to the Digital360 group up to a maximum of an additional Euro 40 million to support any future growth opportunities.

What can you ask ChatGPT? Download the 2023 guide: advice for use, examples and opinions

With the entry of THCP, Digital360 will be able to count on the full managerial continuity and support of the Offeror, its international network and its execution capabilities, with a view to growth in Italy and abroad. The goal is to increase geographical penetration and expand its customer base.

Furthermore, with the promotion of the Offer, the Offeror intends to offer the Issuer’s shareholders a divestment opportunity 6 years after their entry into Euronext Growth Milan, which brought the Issuer’s capitalization from Euro 17.7 million to approximately Euro 110 million.

Finally, in the context of the Transaction, the Board of Directors of Digital360 accepted the voluntary and irrevocable resignation of the director Maria Grazia Bruschi and co-opted Michele Prencipe, partner of Three Hills Capital Partners, as a new member of the Board of Directors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

