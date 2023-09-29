Digital360, half-yearly: revenues +80%, EBITDA +34%

Strong growth results for Digital360 in the first half of 2023, driven largely by the strategic acquisitions made during 2022 which become fully operational in the half-year, but also by the organic growth of the business. This is demonstrated by the numbers from the latest consolidated half-yearly financial report as of 30 June: 44.3 million euros in revenues, 80% more than the same period in 2022; for theEBITDA 6.7 millionup 34%.

The first six months of 2023 mark a transition periodmarked by the expansion of the consolidation perimeter, by the increase in volumes but also in expenses and investments necessary to support growth in the future, adapting systems, structures, services and skills, in Italy and abroad.

The project of international expansionwith a particular focus on the LATAM area, which has also just seen the acquisition of the majority of the Colombian marketing agency E-Markettools SAS (the ninth acquired by the group in Latin America) and the aim of transforming the acquired companies into agreement with the company’s innovative models, they promise further growth opportunities.

With the entry of Three Hills Capital Partners into the corporate structure, Digital360 is preparing for an even more promising future, with greater resources and skills available. The company continues to demonstrate its commitment to remaining a player of excellence in the field of digital innovationin Italy and abroad.

Strong growth results driven by acquisitions

I total budget revenues consolidated have achieved the figure of 44.3 million eurosregistering a 80% increase compared to the same period in 2022. This result was largely driven by the strategic acquisitions made by the company during the previous year, which became fully operational in the half-year: at the same consolidation boundaries, revenue growth still amounted to around 12%, well above the market growth.

October 4, 2023 – 11:00

DIGITAL360: Half-yearly 2023

L’EBITDA rose to 6.7 million eurosrepresenting an increase of 34% compared to that recorded in the first half of 2022. The reduction in the Ebitda/Revenues ratio is the natural, and expected, effect of two main causes: the lower margins of the companies recently acquired abroad and the strong strengthening of the corporate and staff structures necessary to support the significant ongoing growth of the Group.

L’EBIT of the consolidated half-yearly amount amounts to 3.2 million eurosin line with the 3.1 million of 30 June 2022: the Operating Margin was affected by the significant growth in depreciation, which grew from 1.9 to 3.5 million euros: the only increase deriving from the consolidation differences (goodwill) due the many acquisitions made are worth over 1.1 million euros.

Please note that the amortization of goodwill (which is worth a total of 1.86 million euros in the half-year) is accounted for in application of the accounting standards adopted (OIC), and would not have been recognized if the accounting standards had been international ones (IFRS). Neutralizing these effects, the Adjusted EBIT([4]) is equal to 5.0 million euros, with a growth of 32% compared to the value booked at 30 June 2022 (equal to 3.8 million euros).

L’ andconsolidated net income arrives at 0.8 million euros, down compared to the 1.8 of the last half-year, due to the increased financial costs deriving from the greater net debt and the aforementioned greater amortization. L’utile netto Adjusted amounts to 2.7 million (3.3 the pro-forma one), a slight improvement compared to the 2.6 of the last half-year.

Il Consolidated Shareholders’ Equity of the Group as of 30 June stood at 27.9 million euroscompared to 26.8 on 31.12.22.

A new chapter in the evolution of Digital360

“Driven by the inexhaustible growth of the technological innovation market and the favorable opportunities deriving from the implementation of the PNRR, Digital360 demonstrates that it is still in a phase of strong development and profound transformation – states Andrea Rangone, President of Digital360 – The modification of the ownership structure of the company that intervened in the first period of the year is new lifeblood for development: in 2023 a new chapter opened in the history of Digital360, after the success of our listing, which in 6 years led to growth of the stock equal to 365% with a capitalization that went from 17.7 million euros to approximately 110 million euros, allowing the Group to become a player of excellence in Italy and abroad in the field of digital innovation, also thanks to the completion of over 30 acquisitions since its birth. The entry into the shareholding structure of the private equity fund Three Hills Capital Partners, which led to the promotion of a public purchase offer on the shares of Digital360 and aimed at the delisting, will allow us to have even greater skills, capabilities and financial resources”.

Synergies and growth: the key role of acquisitions for Digital360

“From one semester to the next, there were 18 new consolidated companies, going from 16 to 34 – underlines Raffaello Balocco, CEO of Digital360 – The acquisition process was particularly intense in the second part of last year, also with the entry in markets, LATAM and Spain, in particular in the Demand Generation BU, which due to their fragmentation, the cultural matrix common to the Italian one and the enormous development potential, offer great opportunities for Digital360. Even if they initially show lower Ebitda/revenue ratios than those historically achieved by the Group, the objective of the acquisitions is precisely to accelerate the transformation of the business model of these foreign companies towards the more innovative one developed by Digital360 on the Italian market , as well as consolidating the local market, with a consequent expected gradual increase in the EBITDA margin”.

“In the first half of 2023, the acquisitions made in the second part of the previous year in some rapidly developing Advisory sectors will have a significant economic impact, in particular in that of Change Management, Cybersecurity and innovative projects for PAs – states Gabriele Faggioli, CEO of Digital360 – These are business sectors in which the Group aims to achieve important internal synergies with a consequent expansion of the amount of services provided. We are in a phase in which it was essential for the Group to strengthen the corporate structures and staff necessary to support growth, due to the need to equip itself with adequate structures and professionalism”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

