The second edition of “At work 4.0“, the digitally supported social inclusion project that Digital360 S.p.A. – Società Benefit, innovative SME listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market -, organizes in collaboration with Caritas Ambrosiana e St. Charles Foundation.

“At work 4.0” offers ai NEET (Not in Education, Employment or Training), i.e. young people who do not work and do not study, the opportunity to access free training on new digital professions and therefore, concrete opportunities for entering the digital world.

In the next days, 20 boys between 18 and 30 years old they will start a path of 4 months of internship in companies in the Milan area to be inserted as logistics or line operators for those who followed the address “Industry 4.0“, or as support to internal sales activities, content production, social media management and event organization for those who followed the course “Marketing 4.0“.

“At work 4.0 continues together with our commitment to the promotion ofdigital innovation as a lever for sustainable and inclusive developmentcapable of reducing inequalities of any kind and creating opportunities in the world of work for everyone – he says Andrea RangonePresident of Digital360 – Thanks to the collaboration of social entities engaged daily in the area and numerous partner companies who have decided to contribute concretely, we want to offer young people with a digital culture and desire to get involved the opportunity to build a future in the world of digital professions“.

Digital culture as the key to giving young people a future

The goal of “At work 4.0” is to contribute to reduce the inequalities generated by conditions of socio-economic disadvantage which do not allow some young people to acquire the skills necessary to enter the world of work or which force them to abandon their studies. The initiative is part of a process with which Digital360 is committed to pursuing common good objectives thanks to the dissemination of digital culture and the promotion of innovation.

This second edition confirms the collaboration with Caritas Ambrosiana and the S. Carlo Foundation, which through its capillary network of counseling centers has identified the 20 young people with a passion for digital and highly motivated to enter the world of workfor the selection of participants in the two possible totally free training courses.

Also this year, numerous companies operating in the industrial and technological sectors took part in the initiative, offering their active contribution through classroom training or the possibility of carrying out internships. These are: Pony, Kunzi, Argo di TM Fumagalli, Altea Federation, AOSOM, Focus Management, Melchioni Ready, Personalive, Sant’Agostino Medical Center, RETEX, WIIT, Smiling, Ronald Mc Donald Foundation, IBM, SMC A DGS COMPANY, Made Competence Center, Rold, Torneria Automatica Colombo and Jungheinrich Italiana. The Falck Foundation, which has been active for over 20 years in providing support for initiatives to counter the environmental emergency and social instability, also supports the internships.

Training young people for a positive impact on society as a whole

Started last October, the second edition of “Al Lavoro 4.0” offered a training course 4.0which has provided for the 20 boys three months of theoretical lessons, practical exercises and laboratories. A first common part on transversal topics, such as basic IT, mathematics, English, soft skills, business foundations, and then two different classrooms for specific courses, identified on the basis of aptitudes and interests.

Path “Industry 4.0” has trained operators able to use the new digital tools for manufacturing companies, acquiring skills in mechanical and industrial technologies, measurement and quality, internal logistics, industrial design, product design and development, traceability and safety procedures.

Path “Marketing 4.0” instead concerned the topics of digital marketing and digital sales, through theoretical-practical lessons to allow the development of skills that can be quickly used on the market, such as those of social media marketing, optimization for search engines, management of digital advertising campaigns, eMail marketing, content marketing, inside sales, CRM and marketing automation. Among the teachers of the course, in addition to the professionals and teachers of the Digital360 team, university professors and business managers also took part.

“Even in Milan, and in the diocesan territory, one of the most serious dramas is the condition of people, including many young people, who are looking for a job, but are not in tune with the evolution of the market, because they do not possess adequate qualifications – he claims Luciano Gualzetti, director of Caritas Ambrosiana – The Caritas system, through tools such as the S. Carlo Foundation and the Diamo Lavoro Fund, has been working for years to help many people regain an active role in society, preventing them from slipping into poverty, and to achieve personal dignity that only work can guarantee. Collaboration with other entities in the third sector, with research centers and for-profit companies, based on the principles of innovation and sustainability, is part of this mission: it not only helps to contain the human costs of crisis phases, but helps to strengthen a climate of social and community cohesion, therefore of stability and security, which also benefits production and the economy”.