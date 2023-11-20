Digitalisation, Minister Urso at the Digital Italy Summit

Digitalization of the country: the speech by Adolfo Urso, Minister for Business and Made in Italy, at the Digital Italy Summit organized by the Innovation Group.

I thank Roberto Masiero and The Innovation Group and the participants in the Digital Italy Summit, an event that more than ever this year represents a precious opportunity for discussion on the state of digitalisation of our country and therefore of its productive fabric.

The commitment made by this government to accelerate the digital transition of businesses is producing results. According to the DESI index, the basic level of digital intensity in small and medium-sized Italian companies is above the European average: 60% in Italy on a European average of 55% thanks to the diffusion of cloud services (52% in Italy on the European average of 34%), the use of technologies based on Artificial Intelligence (6% on an EU average of 8%) and partly big data (9% on a European basis higher than 14%).

Encouraging results made possible thanks to measures such as a national 4.0 transition plan, a tool that supported companies in the purchase of 4.0 tangible and intangible assets, in research, development and training activities. An important measure that we are further strengthening with around 5 billion euros with energy efficiency projects for companies, in line with the objectives set by the European green deal. A fundamental piece of this process is the national technology transfer network which sees public administrations, research centres, universities and companies as co-protagonists in a logic of territorial proximity, aimed at intercepting the need for innovation in our production chains in the field that they include AI, blockchain, the Internet Of Thinks, an ecosystem of technologies enabled by new generation 5G telecommunications networks.

Realities such as the 13 houses of emerging technologies, the competence centres, the European digital innovation hubs, the innovation hubs and the network of territorial inspectors of the ministry represent an authentic real core of the innovation that the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy intends to develop in territories. An applied innovation network that will be once again enhanced by the digital transition fund which counts on 300 million resources from the PNRR funds, an instrument through which we want to invest in startups and SMEs as protagonists of innovative projects in the fields of artificial intelligence , of the Cloud, of Industry 4.0 of Cybersecurity, of Fintech, of Blockchain up to virtual universes. As regards Blockchain, in the bill on Made in Italy currently being approved in Parliament, we have laid the foundations for improving the traceability of the Made in Italy supply chain and supporting the digital transition of the industry. Furthermore, in the same provision, 5 million euros were allocated in order to promote and support the digital transition of the industry through the use of virtual, immersive and interactive environments.

Finally, we will implement the link in the Budget Law for frontier technologies which, together with that of the blue economy and that of the space economy, three important and significant links for the industry of the future, and therefore for the Italy of the future, will we are preparing to play a leading role in the sectors that will be the future of the world economy.

This path will find further impetus from the completion of intervention plans in ultra-fast communication networks such as ultra-broadband, for which we have already signed 17 addendums with the reasons, and from measures currently being defined to incentivize businesses through vouchers digitalisation projects for the purchase of tangible and intangible assets, for the purchase of advanced specialist assets, for the introduction of specific technologies and specific managerial figures capable of implementing these technologies and the skills needed within the company.

A complex picture, therefore, which is completed with important sector innovations such as the approval in the Senate of the Competition Decree in the Competition Bill which raises the electromagnetic limits in Italy from six times per meter to 15 times per metre, in the direction that it had already been indicated to us over twenty years ago by the European Union to which we have adapted with much higher limits than other European Union countries. And we, with this important and significant step which represents a turning point towards modernity in our country, will speed up the deployment of new generation fixed and mobile networks in our territory.

We are therefore all protagonists of an important historical phase of the country’s digitalisation process, a synergistic moment in which the commitment of institutions and private actors, the availability of resources and the overcoming of some elements of uncertainty in the sector will make it possible to establish a decisive acceleration in acquiring that level of digital pervasiveness that our companies need to continue to be successful in the new important challenge of the digital energy transition which is an authentic industrial revolution.

