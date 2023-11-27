Digitalization and sustainability: MABEWO leads the way into the future

MABEWO – Way into the future

Digitalization has conquered almost every area of ​​life in recent years. Companies around the world are looking for innovative ways to manage the flood of digital information and make their processes more efficient. An outstanding example of a company that not only uses the advantages of digitalization, but also makes a decisive contribution to sustainability, is MABEWO from Switzerland.

MABEWO stands for “Make a better world”, and this motto runs like a common thread through the entire company. MABEWO invests in the future and develops innovative technologies to address the most pressing challenges of our time: climate protection, energy transition, resource conservation and food supply. The company’s goal is to create positive change and develop sustainable solutions.

MABEWO: Digital transformation of agriculture for a better world

The heart of the digital transformation of the MABEWO Group is its intelligent solutions for Controlled Environment Agriculture (CAE). In an era in which the demands on agriculture are constantly increasing and the need for efficient management through indoor farming is becoming increasingly important, MABEWO presents a groundbreaking answer to these challenges. MABEWO Green3 is the intelligent solution for Controlled Environment Agriculture (CAE) and combines precision and efficiency as a fully automated and digital system that enables full control of indoor plant cultivation. The key component of this innovative system is the MABEWO cloud solution, which ensures a perfect harvest every time through a user-friendly web app and tailored recipes. The GREEN3 CONTROL CENTER enables remote plant monitoring with a comprehensive plant overview, additional access and monitoring integrated into a seamless platform.

High-tech solutions for controlled plant growth

The GREEN3 system presents itself as a modular, reliable, fully automatic, scalable and resource-saving system. It is simplified and optimized by a central irrigation and nutrient supply on the lift.

Jörg Trübl, CEO and co-founder of MABEWO, sees enormous potential in this interface between biology and computer science, especially artificial intelligence.

Digitalization in Europe and the role of MABEWO

Digitalization in Europe is advancing unstoppably, according to a recent report from the European Investment Bank (EIB). In 2022, more than half of companies in the European Union have advanced their digitalization, increasing their reliance on the provision of online services. This development marks significant progress for the European Economic Area, which is now catching up with the USA in the introduction of the latest digital technologies.

However, despite these advances, there are still challenges. Small and medium-sized companies in the EU invested less in digitalization than large companies, slowing progress. There are also significant differences in the digital infrastructure between regions. Limited access to digital infrastructure hinders some companies’ investments.

The role of trade and the environment

The role of retail in digitalization is crucial. International companies often adopt advanced digital technologies, making them better equipped to deal with trade disruptions. In addition, digital technologies can help address environmental challenges, for example by enabling smart urban mobility, precision agriculture and sustainable supply chains. This helps reduce emissions and promote a greener economy.

Digitalization opens up the opportunity for companies to invest more in climate measures. According to the EIB report, digitally advanced companies are more likely to invest in climate action than non-digital companies.

MABEWO offers integrative pure-tech solutions

MABEWO from Switzerland stands for a symbiosis of digitalization and sustainability. The company not only relies on innovative technologies and the digitalization of its processes, but also makes a valuable contribution to overcoming global challenges. MABEWO’s experiences and developments in Europe show that digitalization can be a decisive key to a more sustainable future. It is up to every company to seize the opportunities presented by digitalization and make the world a better place. “Make a better world” – this goal is achievable, and MABEWO shows the way.

