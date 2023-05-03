[Digital]Meipai artifact vivo V27 5G-Hong Kong Commercial Daily

If you have a holiday to travel or meet up with your girlfriends and friends, of course you have to take photos and upload them to social platforms to share with your friends. Faced with beautiful scenery and delicious food, the mobile phone suddenly “not working”, and it is often a waste of time to retouch the picture after shooting. In order to meet the needs of young users, vivo has launched a new V27 5G mobile phone. The new phone is equipped with flagship camera functions. For the first time, it has added a unique soft light portrait system, which is like a built-in soft light, making portraits appear more natural and soft. The 50-megapixel front-facing high-definition lens, with its focus-tracking Selfie function, avoids blurring due to the movement of people when taking pictures, and helps users record every moment. The price of the new machine is only more than 3,000 yuan, and it is a lightweight beauty shooter with high cost performance.

The picture on the left is the normal mode, and the picture on the right is the effect after turning on the soft light portrait system and adding the soft light ring to fill the light. The outline and skin color of the person in the picture are more clearly displayed, without the rigidity and overexposure of ordinary flash.

The new machine is equipped with a soft light portrait system, through the combination of optical photography and portrait algorithms, it can shoot bright and natural effects. Even if you are a novice, you can easily take high-quality portraits as long as you press the shutter lightly. Even in a dim environment, it can still shoot natural and soft images. Coupled with the brand’s original rear soft light ring, the brightness can be intelligently adjusted according to the environment, making it soft and not dazzling when shooting portraits. With the 50-megapixel front-facing camera, the photo quality is equally good whether you are asking a friend for help or taking a selfie.



Front-facing 50-megapixel lens, high-definition focus tracking selfie.

The rear camera is equipped with optical anti-shock, so you don’t have to worry about hand shake in weak light. With the addition of an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens, you can see the details of night shots at a glance. In the night mode, the instant black light night vision function can be enabled, whether it is a building full of lights, or being in a concert, or the gorgeous night scene on both sides of the harbor, and even the dim scene in its own algorithm mode, the new machine will carry out color adjustment Fine adjustments.



The picture on the left is a normal shooting (without algorithm), and the picture on the right is the effect after turning on the black light night vision function (with algorithm), which shows that the color and brightness are highly restored.

The new machine uses a 6.78-inch 3D curved large screen, which can bring theater-like visual effects to users. The new phone is equipped with an advanced cooling system, and it only takes 19 minutes to charge the phone to 50% when the phone is turned off. Users can watch movies, listen to music or play games for a long time. (Reporter: Yun Xun)



vivo V27 5G, price: HK$3598 (Emerald Green/Elegant Black).



