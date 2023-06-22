dimethyl ether as an alternative fuel – technology science research

Can a diesel drive with climate-neutral liquid gas?

Hardware-in-the-loop test bench for qualifying the liquid gas dimethyl ether as a fuel.

A research consortium led by the Ford Research and Innovation Center Aachen is currently investigating the technical conditions under which diesel vehicles can be operated with dimethyl ether (DME) as an alternative fuel. DME is a gas that has physical properties similar to the liquefied gases propane and butane and is also liquid at an atmospheric pressure of 5 to 6 bar. Similar to its sister molecule methanol, DME can be produced particularly efficiently and inexpensively as a climate-neutral energy carrier and is characterized by emission-reducing properties in diesel engine combustion (almost soot-free when used as a pure fuel with simultaneous reduction of nitrogen oxides). This is interesting, for example, in freight transport, where more than 95% of medium to heavy commercial vehicles are still on the road with diesel engines.

Technical adjustments are required so that existing and new vehicles can be operated with dimethyl ether. Previous investigations have shown that the operation of diesel engines with 100% DME is possible, but requires significant effort (injection components, combustion process, exhaust aftertreatment, tank system) when converting. Therefore, the research consortium is investigating new DME-based fuel blends as solutions for existing vehicles that require minimal retrofitting effort and are therefore cost-effective. Ideally, the conventional system components already installed in the vehicle are retained. Another advantage of this solution is that with DME/diesel blends, both the lubricating properties and the energy content are virtually retained with the appropriate admixture rate. The fuel mixtures to be examined can be refueled pre-mixed (static mixture), but would also allow a mixture of both components upstream of the high-pressure fuel pump (potentially dynamic blending). With dynamic blending, flex fuel operation (diesel or DME/diesel) would even be possible while retaining the original diesel system.

Tec4Fuels testet Dimethylether-Blends

In addition to the technical development of such a retrofit solution, the project also focuses on determining possible fuel mixtures (blends). Tec4Fuels GmbH tests dimethyl ether in blends with liquid fossil or renewable fuel components such as petroleum-based diesel, paraffinic fuels according to EN15940 and biodiesel for use in diesel engines. This suitability test refers both to the compatibility of the fuels in varying mixtures with each other and their effects on the materials of fuel-carrying components such as high-pressure pumps, fuel filters, seals and injectors. Initial investigations indicate that a mixture of 80% petroleum-based diesel and 20% DME meets the compatibility requirements. Other DME blends, such as those with fatty acid methyl ester (biodiesel) or gas-to-liquid products (paraffinic diesel), will be investigated as the project progresses.

The selection of suitable, efficient and sustainable drive technologies for future mobility requirements is complex and, in addition to the need for environmental compatibility (CO2 and pollutants), safety and feasibility, is primarily determined by consumer affordability. Dimethyl ether offers advantages such as sufficient energy density and ignition and combustion properties comparable to diesel fuel with significantly lower soot formation, which enables the compression ratio to be increased and thus the thermodynamic efficiency to be increased and thus more efficient fuel consumption to be achieved. In addition, when producing DME as an eFuel, it is possible to reduce well-to-wheel emissions of CO2 by more than 90%.

The research project is funded by the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy based on a decision by the German Bundestag.

Tec4Fuels is a competence center for conventional and alternative combustibles, fuels, fuels and lubricants (fuels) and their application in existing and new technologies. The company renders services in the research and development of technical components and products, systems and energy carriers as well as their application in the energy market for fuels. In addition to test procedures and fuel checks, Tec4Fuels also offers consulting and other services related to research and development. This also includes the testing and certification, the placement as well as the manufacture and sale of the products.

TEC4FUELS supports its customers in the following areas:

– Testing and verification procedures

Development of special hardware-in-the-loop (HiL) systems and implementation of test procedures for quality assurance of technical components as well as conventional and alternative combustibles, fuels, fuels and lubricants

– Fuel check for emergency power systems

Monitoring the quality of fuel reserves in emergency power systems (emergency power generators) to maintain availability and operational safety

– Technical consulting

Advice on fundamental issues of innovation management, from preliminary, concept and series development to after-sales

Contact

TEC4FUELS GmbH

Michael Ehring

Kaiserstrasse 100

52134 Herzogenrath

02407/5583015

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

