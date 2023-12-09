Dinosaur Adventure Park 2.0 Roarr! Dinosaur footprints found in Kowloon Bay! – Hong Kong Economic Times – TOPick – Parenting – A good place for parents and children

Dinosaur footprints found in Kowloon Bay as Dinosaur Adventure Park 2.0 returns

Exciting news for all dinosaur enthusiasts! Dinosaur Adventure Park 2.0 is returning to the Kowloon Bay International Trade and Exhibition Center Let’s Play Entertainment Center with an even bigger and better experience. The park promises to bring more thrilling adventure activities and attractions to Hong Kong, making it a must-visit for all ages.

The event will run from December 3, 2023, to February 18, 2024, and will feature 14 immersive amusement facilities and check-in points. The park is equipped with state-of-the-art sound and lighting to create an atmosphere that allows dinosaur fans to immerse themselves in the prehistoric era.

One of the highlights of Dinosaur Adventure Park 2.0 is the lifelike and realistic simulated Jurassic dinosaurs on display. The 1:1 life-size dinosaurs are sure to leave visitors stunned and amazed.

In addition to the exhibits, the park will also feature a range of dinosaur-themed activities, including new mobile games such as Dinosaur Pirate Ship and Dinosaur Egg Rotating Cup. Children will have the opportunity to ride on balance bikes and scooters to explore the park and witness the huge dinosaurs up close.

For those looking for more adrenaline-pumping activities, the park will offer interactive VR shooting games and other exciting attractions. Visitors will also have the chance to transform into mini paleontologists and excavate dinosaur bones in the sand pool.

Upon entering the venue, visitors will be given a dinosaur card to collect unique seals from various activities around the park. There will also be opportunities to take photos with giant dinosaurs, making it a memorable experience for all.

The Dinosaur Adventure Park 2.0 will be held at the Let’s Play Entertainment Center on the B1 floor of the Kowloon Bay International Trade and Exhibition Center. The park will cover an area of approximately 14,000 square feet and will have different operating hours for ordinary days and special days.

Tickets can be purchased for the event, and visitors are advised to act fast and secure their spot for an exciting and fun winter adventure.

So mark your calendars and don’t miss the chance to experience the Dinosaur Adventure Park 2.0 in Kowloon Bay!

