Dinosaur Shooter Exoprimal Set for Street Fighter Crossover and More

Exoprimal, the popular dinosaur shooter game, is set to receive a crossover with the iconic fighting game, Street Fighter, in the near future. This news comes straight from the game’s director, Takuro Hiraoka, who also hinted at potential crossovers with Dinosaur Crisis and Mega Man.

In a recent interview with Siliconera, Hiraoka discussed the possibility of incorporating Dinosaur Crisis content into Exoprimal. He mentioned that Leviathan, the main entity in the game, is always eager to collect useful combat data and if there is enough demand from players, Dinosaur Crisis could become a reality in Exoprimal.

Dinosaur Crisis, another Capcom IP, provided players with an intense experience of fighting against dinosaurs. Some even argued that Exoprimal was initially mistaken as a Dinosaur Crisis game upon its release. Hence, it’s no surprise that many old-school fans expressed their desire to see the two franchises come together in Exoprimal.

But the crossover excitement doesn’t end there. Hiraoka revealed his plans for even more crossover content, expressing his interest in collaborating with the iconic Mega Man series. Having been a fan of Mega Man since childhood, Hiraoka believes it would be a fun experience to incorporate the series into Exoprimal. Additionally, he expressed his personal excitement at the prospect of battling monsters from the fantasy world of the Dragon’s Dogma series.

The Street Fighter crossover, set to be released this fall, is sure to delight fans of both franchises. But the question remains – what other collaborations would players like to see in Exoprimal? With the game’s director open to suggestions and eager to hear from the players, the possibilities for future crossovers are endless.

Exoprimal has already gained a massive following with its intense dinosaur battles and immersive gameplay. The inclusion of crossover content with beloved franchises like Street Fighter, Dinosaur Crisis, Mega Man, and Dragon’s Dogma will only further elevate the game’s excitement and appeal.

Gamers eagerly await the release of the Street Fighter crossover this fall, and with Hiraoka’s openness to future collaborations, they can rest assured that Exoprimal will continue to surprise and impress with its innovative gameplay experiences. Source: Gamereactor.cn

