Dirac Live Bass Control’s upgraded sound field correction function will be available on Onkyo, Pioneer and Integra amplifiers｜Home Theater – Post76Play

Dirac has successfully won the favor of many AV Amp brands in recent years. Many new models launched in the past two years have added the Dirac Live room acoustic correction function, which is almost a standard configuration for new models. On top of Dirac Live, there are also paid upgrades. Dirac Live Bass Control function, the latest Onkyo, Pioneer, and Integra have announced that their high-end AV Amps officially support this paid upgrade. Supported models include Onkyo TX-RZ70, Pioneer VSX-LX805, and Integra DRX-8.4. The basic version costs US$349, and supports The premium version with multiple subwoofer corrections costs $499.

The Dirac Live Room Acoustic Correction function uses its advanced algorithm to allow users to easily obtain better sound effects, and Dirac Live Bass Control is more specific for the adjustment of subwoofers to ensure that the bass can be evenly distributed in the space, and Accurately calculate the time for the bass to reach the user’s seat, and cooperate with other speakers to achieve the best effect. Now users of Onkyo, Pioneer, and Integra who use the above-mentioned high-end models can choose this paid upgrade, and the money seems to be worthless.