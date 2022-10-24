Listen to the audio version of the article

Often invisible to public opinion, to bureaucracy and to the media, disabled people risk being really invisible if there is not even a certain picture of reality. And to understand, you need to start with reliable information and data. So how many people with disabilities are there in Italy? We do not know exactly, and it is not an easy operation. And it is precisely from this reflection that the idea of ​​DisabledData or Disabled Data was born. It is a digital platform promoted by the FightTheStroke Foundation designed by Sheldon.studio with the support of onData to open data to a wider audience.

The “new” definition of disability, dating back to 2011, includes all those who do not have equal opportunities and are unable in daily life due to limits imposed by the context. This concept includes an enormous amount of people, who may be temporarily in a condition of disability, following an accident, an illness, advancing age or any event that sooner or later risks limiting us in the life we ​​are. get used to leading.

Talking about disability is therefore very complex, the nuances are many, and the data in this case do not help. Published in formats not accessible to everyone, sometimes hidden within reports, or scattered across multiple platforms or even incomplete. Even these data can be defined as ‘disabled’, as they cannot express their analytical and informative potential, due to limits imposed by the context.

And it is precisely from this last reflection that the idea of ​​DisabledData or Data Disabilitati was born: it is a digital platform promoted by the FightTheStroke Foundation and designed by Sheldon.studio with the support of onData to open data to a wider audience. “We worked on this project with a fluid but multifunctional team: rights representatives, data miners, inclusive designers, investigative journalists, developers – says Francesca Fedeli, President of the FightTheStroke Ets Foundation which deals with young people with a Infantile Cerebral Palsy Disability – The goal has always been to give a collective response to the needs expressed by the community of people with disabilities and their allies, overcoming the challenges of prejudice, lack of dialogue, personal interests and inaccessible data sources . Tired of reading trivial newspaper headlines or being told that that information was not available in a disaggregated manner because it concerned “the privacy of vulnerable people”. Despite the barriers encountered, it still seemed necessary to us to pursue the goal of a common platform, which went beyond the single corporatism typical of this sector and which through periodic hearings would design an inclusive and accessible space for all, listening to the voice of beneficiaries, families. , statesmen, doctors, lawyers, journalists and institutions ».

Disabled Data is at its first release, in the coming months it will be enriched with additional sections, to arrive at the final version by 3 December 2022, International Day of Persons with Disabilities, also allowing the possibility of researching, sharing and contributing to the platform.