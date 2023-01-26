At present, the new generation of graphics cards, whether it is NVIDIA or AMD graphics card models, are equipped with AV1 codecs, but currently they can only be used to watch videos, or record video files and other functions. As of today, there is no platform Officially open to use AV1 for live streaming.

Just today, the first platform to open AV1 live streaming debuted! That is the free Internet instant calling software and digital distribution platform Discoard,Twitter user Gerardo Delgado Said: “Discord is expected to release an update file that will support AV1 live streaming using GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs! The update will be rolled out slowly starting this week and will be open to all users. If you use the AV1 video encoding format , you can transmit nitro live images up to 4K 60fps at a speed of 8 Mbps!”

Subsequent Gerardo Delgado also added that as long as it is NVIDIA RTX 30 and 40 series, AMD 6000 and 7000 GPU, and any CPU in 2020 or later, there will be an AV1 decoder available. In addition, since Discord uses P2P streaming technology, Discord will It will check whether the people in the live channel can watch AV1, if so, it will use the AV1 encoding format. But if someone joins but the display card does not have AV1 codec and cannot decode and watch, Discord will automatically switch to the H.264 encoding format. This is done to ensure that everyone can see the live broadcast.