Home Technology Discoard plans to support AV1 4K 60 FPS live streaming in the future
Technology

Discoard plans to support AV1 4K 60 FPS live streaming in the future

by admin
Discoard plans to support AV1 4K 60 FPS live streaming in the future

At present, the new generation of graphics cards, whether it is NVIDIA or AMD graphics card models, are equipped with AV1 codecs, but currently they can only be used to watch videos, or record video files and other functions. As of today, there is no platform Officially open to use AV1 for live streaming.

Just today, the first platform to open AV1 live streaming debuted! That is the free Internet instant calling software and digital distribution platform Discoard,Twitter user Gerardo Delgado Said: “Discord is expected to release an update file that will support AV1 live streaming using GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs! The update will be rolled out slowly starting this week and will be open to all users. If you use the AV1 video encoding format , you can transmit nitro live images up to 4K 60fps at a speed of 8 Mbps!”

Subsequent Gerardo Delgado also added that as long as it is NVIDIA RTX 30 and 40 series, AMD 6000 and 7000 GPU, and any CPU in 2020 or later, there will be an AV1 decoder available. In addition, since Discord uses P2P streaming technology, Discord will It will check whether the people in the live channel can watch AV1, if so, it will use the AV1 encoding format. But if someone joins but the display card does not have AV1 codec and cannot decode and watch, Discord will automatically switch to the H.264 encoding format. This is done to ensure that everyone can see the live broadcast.

Further reading:

See also  Logitech MX high-end business keyboard and mouse new product top specifications and evolution

You may also like

Take Satisfactory Photos of High-altitude Fireworks with iPhone-...

Switch’s Joy-Con handle drift problem can finally be...

10 Hidden Tips for iPhone 2023｜One-step Quick Learning...

Hogwarts Legacy Reportedly Has Over 100 Side Quests

Skate revival will have loot boxes

Windows 98 Resurrection Project (5): Executing Windows 98...

Apple M2 Pro / M2 Max GPU running...

All the most amazing exams passed by ChatGPT

【Review】Steelseries Arctis Nova 7X Wireless Headphones Wide Sound...

GoldenEye 007, Darkest Dungeon, Hi-Fi Rush, and more...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy