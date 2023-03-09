The popular voice chat service for gamers (and not only) Discord is now integrating ChatGPT technology. The OpenAI solution can in fact improve the operations performed by the Clyde bot, given that now the latter can be useful to users in additional ways, starting with the ability to start conversations.

In this regard, as reported by TechCrunch and The Verge, starting next week the aforementioned bot will be updated and will be able to start responding to users in a similar way to ChatGPT. We will start from a restricted test phase, which will allow the first selected people to access the chatbot for free.

But what can Clyde do using artificial intelligence? Give music recommendations to GIFs to “animate” the channel, through starting new threads and clearly conversations. Put simply, the novelty could potentially bring some sort of “additional member” within Discord channels.

This means that you will no longer have excuses to try to figure out who is right on a certain topic, as you can ask Clyde to step in to provide you with the right answer. Net of the potential “hallucinations” of conversational AI, of course. Surely there will be a lot to test before possibly carrying out a complete rollout of the functionality and in fact for the moment we will start in alpha with only a few users.

For the rest, the news doesn’t stop there, as Discord is also introducing the ability to get conversation digests through AI and more AutoMod tools. In general, the direction taken by the service seems to wink at artificial intelligence. If you want to delve further into this, you might want to refer to the official Discord blog.