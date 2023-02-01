Last week, I just shared with you that Discord is about to introduce the AV1 codec live streaming function. In a few days, some negative optimization disasters gradually spread. After players use the updated version of Discord to support AV1, just open Discord The program will cause the memory frequency of the NVIDIA graphics card to be reduced by about 200 MHz.

Taiwanese users also reported related disasters. In addition to the decrease in video memory frequency, which led to a slight decrease in frame rate, the experience of using Discord software itself is not satisfactory these days. The screenshot of the video is a Taiwanese player using NVIDIA RTX 3070 Graphics card to play “Minecraft: God of Creation”.

Before opening the Discord software, MSI afterburner software monitors the graphics card information. When playing Minecraft alone, the monitored value is 7000 MHz, but when the player opens Discord, it drops to 6800 MHz. NVIDIA also noticed this problem immediately and provided The solution, and follow-up expect Discord to speed up the launch of an updated version that can solve the problem.

Source of information “Thanks to the video provided by the Taiwanese player for screenshots”