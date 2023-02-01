Home Technology Discord negative optimization? The latest version update files reduce the memory frequency of NVIDIA graphics cards | XFastest News
Technology

Discord negative optimization? The latest version update files reduce the memory frequency of NVIDIA graphics cards | XFastest News

by admin
Discord negative optimization? The latest version update files reduce the memory frequency of NVIDIA graphics cards | XFastest News

Last week, I just shared with you that Discord is about to introduce the AV1 codec live streaming function. In a few days, some negative optimization disasters gradually spread. After players use the updated version of Discord to support AV1, just open Discord The program will cause the memory frequency of the NVIDIA graphics card to be reduced by about 200 MHz.

Taiwanese users also reported related disasters. In addition to the decrease in video memory frequency, which led to a slight decrease in frame rate, the experience of using Discord software itself is not satisfactory these days. The screenshot of the video is a Taiwanese player using NVIDIA RTX 3070 Graphics card to play “Minecraft: God of Creation”.

Before opening the Discord software, MSI afterburner software monitors the graphics card information. When playing Minecraft alone, the monitored value is 7000 MHz, but when the player opens Discord, it drops to 6800 MHz. NVIDIA also noticed this problem immediately and provided The solution, and follow-up expect Discord to speed up the launch of an updated version that can solve the problem.

Source of information “Thanks to the video provided by the Taiwanese player for screenshots”

Further reading:

See also  Lightweight and comfortable affordable gaming headset, Corsair HS55 Surround out of the box - 3C Technology News

You may also like

343 Industries rumored to be ‘starting from scratch’...

MiHoYo “Honkai: Interstellar Railway” announces the final round...

The Crew Motorfest confirmed for 2023

Elden Ring Players Think DLC May Be Coming...

“Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” has been upgraded...

Tons of Xbox 360 games removed from store...

The Rumbleverse is shutting down in March

Cut off the long bangs?! The latest news...

Upsound +1 Xbox Series X/S price adjustment |...

Let’s help Claude wash the car, the stress-relieving...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy