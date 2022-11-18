Discord Xbox

As previously announced, the Discord Xbox voice chat function, which is being tested by Xbox Insider, is coming to all Xbox One and Series X/S today with the November update of Xbox. Users will be able to join Discord’s voice chat directly through the Xbox interface, instead of switching through the mobile app. The way to do it is to first connect your Discord account to your account, then go to the Parties & Chats menu and select Discord. You’ll be able to see all the servers you’re participating in, and then you can pick friends, or voice chat channels on the server, and start chatting.

Interestingly, Sony actually invested in Discord, but it was Microsoft who pioneered in-console Discord integration. PlayStation reportedly won’t add deeper Discord integration until next year.

In addition to Discord’s voice chat, the November update also makes it easier for Xbox users to start live streaming through built-in features that connect to Twitch, Lightstream, or Streamlabs. Just go to Capture & share, turn on Live streaming, and then More, you can find the option to start live broadcast in Twitch, Lightstream or Streamlabs Studio app in Destination. In contrast, after that, the Xbox Twitch app only has the ability to watch live broadcasts and cannot be used for live broadcasts.

Other new features include going to a friend’s profile and joining their games; a new Captures app with improved screenshot management; notifications when items in your shopping list are on sale; and battery usage comparisons when the console is powered off or in sleep mode, and more. In addition, if you play Xbox Cloud Gaming games on PC and Mac platforms through Edge or Chrome browsers, the vibration function of controllers (including third-party) can now be supported. The vibration feature is also expected to come to Samsung TVs later this month, just in time for cloud gaming to come to its 2021 TVs.