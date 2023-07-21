discounts extended also in July • Techzilla

We are thrilled to announce that OPPO has decided to make summer fun last even longer! The incredible OPPO Summer Promo has been extended until July 31st, giving us yet another chance to seize the perfect opportunity to make our summer smarter than ever.

And what occasions! The OPPO Find X5 series, famous for capturing summer memories in unprecedented quality, continues to shine with irresistible promotions. In particular, the incredible OPPO Find X5 Pro is now available for only €799.00, making it a must-have for photography enthusiasts who want to capture every moment with extraordinary precision. But that’s not all: the powerful OPPO Find X5 is available at an irresistible price of 549,00€while the most accessible OPPO Find X5 Lite can be yours for only €349.99.

And for portrait enthusiasts, the Reno8 series is a veritable explosion of talent. Known as Portrait Expert, the Reno8 series lets you take stunning photos. And now, thanks to the OPPO Summer Promo, you can get your hands on the incredible OPPO Reno8 Pro a soli 599,99€, the elegant OPPO Reno8 a 399,99€ and the compact OPPO Reno8 Lite a soli 289,00€.

But the promotion is not limited to smartphones! For lovers of entertainment and productivity, the OPPO Pad Air, the perfect versatile tablet, offers an immersive and immersive viewing experience, and a 2K Eye-Care display certified by Tüv Rheinland that reduces blue light emission, ensuring maximum visual comfort. The Pad Air is discounted for just €199.99 for the 4+64GB version and €229.99 for the 4+128GB version.

And that’s not all! By purchasing one of the smartphones in the promotion, you will also be able to access special discounts for IoT devices and accessories. OPPO Enco Buds2, the high-end earphones with personalized sound effects for an unforgettable music experience, can be yours for just €14.99. And for fitness enthusiasts, the OPPO Band2 is available at only €39.99, with over 100 modes of training to help you keep active even during the summer holidays.

This is the ideal opportunity to make your summer even smarter thanks to the extraordinary devices of the OPPO ecosystem. Don’t miss this unique opportunity: pop into the OPPO Store and enjoy advantageous discounts to bring home the perfect technological ally for your summer! But hurry, OPPO Summer Promo ends on July 31st!

