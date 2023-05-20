discounts until 26 May 2023 online only

As per protocol over the weekend, Trony launches the “Space Discounts” todaythe new flyer valid until 26 May 2023 which offers a wide range of products on offer.

In the IT sector, we point out the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE in the WiFi Only variantwhich is offered at 599 Euros, 8% less than the 649 Euros in the price list, while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ WiFi Only is offered at 999 Euros, with a saving of 17% compared to the 1199 Euros imposed by the manufacturer.

The discount is also interesting Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15 inch in the Intel Core i5 configuration, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, which is available at 999 Euros, 9% less than the 1099 Euros in the price list.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro with M2 processor and 512GB SSD is available at 1799 euros, 3% less than the 1859 euros in the price list.

Among the televisions, however, we point out the 43-inch LG 43UR81006LJ, at 495 Euros, 24% less than the 649 Euros in the price list, while the 55-inch Samsung QE55QN700BTXZT is available at 949 Euros, 44% less than the 1699 Euro list. L’LG OLED42C26LB 42 inch goes to 975 Euros, with a saving of 30% from the 1399 Euros price list.

The complete list of products on offer is available through this address.