discounts until 6 August 2023

Mediaworld today launches No VAT on all TVs and soundbarswhich will be active until August 6, 2023 on a wide range of products.

In this case, as can be read directly on the page, until August 6, 2023 on all TVs and soundbars, holders of the Mediaworld Club card will be able to enjoy the unbundling of the 22% VAT equal to a discount of 18.04% which will be applied to the cart in the profiles with the associated Mediaworld Club card. The offer cannot be combined with other promotions.

Many models are interested: for example among the OLED TVs available at a reduced price we find the 65-inch Samsung QE65S95BATXZT with 4K OLED panel, which has a list cost of 3499.99 Euros and which is already discounted to 1999 Euros: at this price it is necessary to reduce 18.04% to obtain the final one. Also available on offer is the 42-inch LG OLEDEVO C3 which has a discounted price of 1299 Euros, again with VAT included.

Between QLED TV on offer we point out the 43-inch Samsung QE43QN90BATXZTfor which Mediaworld already offers an important discount from 1399.99 Euros and goes to 799 Euros.

The complete list of products is available directly through this address. For all the conditions of sale and shipping, we refer you to the pages of the individual products.

