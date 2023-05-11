Home » discounts until May 21st 2023
discounts until May 21st 2023

Mediaworld today launches the X-Days of May 2023the new flyer which until the 21st of the month offers a wide range of products at reduced prices, including electronic and IT devices.

Starting from the IT sector, we point out the Lenovo Ideapad 3 15.6 inch with Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD for 699.99 Euros, 33% less than the 1049.99 Euros in the price list. However, the HP 250 G9 with Intel Core i7, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD is also available at a discount at 679.99 Euros, 15% less than the 799.99 Euros in the price list. There is no shortage of MacBooks: from this discount front there is the 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip and 512GB SSD at 1599.99 Euros, 14% less from the 1879 Euros in the price list.

On the telephony front, on the other hand, the Realme GT Neo3 in the configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage it is available at 399 Euros, 33% in. less from the 599.99 Euros in the list, while the Sony Linkbuds go to 94.99 Euros, 44% less than the 169.99 Euros in the list.

As regards products relating to home TV and home cinema, the Yamaha A670BL final amplifier is available at 199.99 Euros, 21% less than the 255.99 Euros.

The complete list of products on offer can be consulted through this address.

