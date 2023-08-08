Discover the Charm of Padia in Pokémon’s New Web Animation ‘After School Time’

The Pokemon Company has made an exciting announcement during their recent online presentation “Pokémon Presents”. They revealed that the original web animation “Padia’s After School Time”, based on the popular “Pokemon” series of games “Pokemon Vermilion/Purple”, will be premiering on the official Youtube channel starting from September 6th.

The story of “Padia’s After School Time” takes place in the Padia area, a location renowned for its rich nature and the harmonious coexistence between humans and Pokemon. The plot revolves around three students who receive a special request from Clavier, the president of their college. Clavier wishes for them to create a video to introduce the charm of their college to the freshmen and transfer students.

Among the trio is the introverted Xiao Yuan, who excels at playing the flute but struggles with the pressure that comes with performing. Alexis, on the other hand, is a naturally stubborn individual who holds a deep passion for Pokemon battles and is determined to defeat Nemo. Lastly, Homer’s naive nature tends to cause trouble for others as he becomes excessively fixated on finding exclusive headlines.

Initially, their collaboration doesn’t seem to be going well and they find themselves overwhelmed. However, as they spend more time together and grow alongside their Pokemon partners, the three students gradually start to develop a deep understanding and connection with each other.

The exciting news is that the original online animation “Padia’s After School Time” will debut on the official Pokemon Youtube channel on September 6th. Fans can look forward to a total of four episodes of this enthralling series. Stay tuned and mark your calendars for the premiere date to get a glimpse into the world of Padia and witness the growth and adventures of these three students and their Pokemon partners.