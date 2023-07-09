discover the offers on Gille products…

On 11 and 12 July the awaited appointment with the Amazon Prime Days 2023, two days of offers dedicated to Prime subscribers. For the occasion, there are also many promotions on Gillette products designed for all Bomber and King to create their own style to show off during the summer holidays.

Gillette, the products on sale for Amazon Prime Days 2023

In fact, whether you are a true Bomber, always looking for the perfect shave, or who is passionate about beard care, come vero KingGillette products are able to satisfy every need for style and Amazon Prime Days they are the perfect opportunity to redo your look at a discounted price.

Choose Amazon Prime for your purchases, it’s free for 30 days

Style Master for a King style

For those who play up to their look the King C. Gillette Style Master Electric Razor it’s the product he can’t do without: a versatile tool designed to trim, trim and shave the beard. Equipped with a 4D blade with 2 side trimmers and 2 central cutting zones, for a simple, fast and practical shave. The replaceable metal blade guarantees up to 6 months of shaves, together with the oscillating shaver head, which adapts to hard-to-reach areas and a slim rubber handle for maximum precision. Moreover, it is completely waterproof and the battery has an autonomy of 45 minutes, for comfortable use even in the shower. With Amazon Prime Days it will be possible to buy it at an unbeatable price.

Gilette Fusion 5 Proglide razor blades

With the Gillette Fusion 5 Proglide razor blades, shaving will really be child’s play. The 5 anti-friction blades guarantee a close and long-lasting shave, allowing you to capture every hair with ease. These blades are also designed to be delicate and comfortable, thanks to the lubricating lubrastrip and the microfins that stretch and smooth the skin during shaving. Amazon Prime Days are the perfect opportunity to stock up on these products and ensure a lasting supply.

