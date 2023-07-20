Home » Discover the Unique Adventure of Frank and Drake: A Gamelab Appnormals Creation
Technology

Discover the Unique Adventure of Frank and Drake: A Gamelab Appnormals Creation

by admin
Discover the Unique Adventure of Frank and Drake: A Gamelab Appnormals Creation

Title: Gamelab’s Appnormals Team Unveils Adventure Game Inspired by Frankenstein and Dracula

Subtitle: Frank and Drake – A Unique Double Narrative Game with Striking Visuals

By David Caballero – Gamereactor.cn

Gamelab Barcelona, known for showcasing promising games in the local industry, has once again delivered an exciting new release. In a recent interview with the creative team behind Appnormals’ latest creation, we gained insight into the adventure game inspired by two iconic literary characters – Frankenstein and Dracula.

The game, titled “Frank and Drake,” presents a double narrative, featuring two contrasting protagonists with unique abilities. Inaki Diaz, the creative director, explains that Frank’s character embodies the essence of Frankenstein’s monster, but with a degenerate nature and limited stamina, making him only active during the day. On the other hand, Drake is portrayed as half vampire and half human, remaining active exclusively at night due to his allergy to sunlight.

The intriguing dynamic between the two characters emerges when they become roommates. Despite never meeting, they must develop a bond and relationship through post-it notes and other written documents left for each other. Players have the freedom to choose how they want the characters to interact and play together, as they embark on separate missions.

In an innovative design choice, the game incorporates written text as the primary form of communication between characters. This means that every in-game choice is based on written dialogue, such as sticky notes or personal diaries.

The visual appeal of “Frank and Drake” is evident through its use of over 8,000 frames of rotoscoping performances. The game’s cinematic visuals draw inspiration from acclaimed directors such as Richard Linklater, Everson, and Undo. The painstaking effort to hand-draw hundreds of frames for single instances adds a unique touch to the gameplay.

The game offers various endings, some of which allow Frank and Drake to meet, immersing players in the depths of their interconnected stories. “Frank and Drake” is now available on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms.

See also  The last tweet of the Martian robot

As the gaming industry continues to push boundaries, “Frank and Drake” exemplifies Gamelab’s commitment to delivering original and captivating gaming experiences. With its inspired mix of classic literature, unique character dynamics, and visually stunning gameplay, this game is sure to leave players wanting more.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

You may also like

Has ChatGPT gotten dumber? No, but it probably...

IBM MQ compromised: Several vulnerabilities allow Denial of...

Arkane Austin’s Job Listing Suggests Return to Single-Player...

Netflix reports strong growth in subscribers after the...

Movements with bionic hands soon to be perfected?

Registration Now Open for CAPCOM Pro Tour 2023:...

Apple doubles down on privacy: AI on the...

Netflix reveals what impact the sharing ban has...

Diablo 4 Season 1 Update Faces Backlash and...

Promising ideas for environmental protection and medical technology

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy