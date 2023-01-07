There is a scientist at MIT in Boston who has discovered why Roman bridges and aqueducts are still standing after two thousand years. The secret? A formula based on quicklime, designed in ancient Rome, which allows the cement to repair itself and reduce CO emissions 2 .

His name is Admir Masic, a former Bosnian refugee who studied chemistry in Italy and is now an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the most avant-garde university on the planet in the field of materials research and development. From his discoveries, patented by MIT, was born a concrete inspired by the ancient Romans that repairs itself and is sustainable and an all-Italian startup: DMAT.

A few years ago, during a dinner in Boston, Masic meets Paul Sabatini, an expert in international affairs with a past at the United Nations and then at the Milan Expo, a great lover of innovation and tells him about his research. Sabatini is thunderstruck. The two decide to do something together. They wonder: is it possible to transform this knowledge into a useful product for humanity? First they create a study team, they do years of research and then they found DMAT, a deeptech startup that develops technology and components to create durable and sustainable concrete.

The publication of the research in Science Advances

The authoritative journal Science Advances has published Masic’s chemical-archaeological study, confirming its scientific value. “For over 5 years with my team at MIT we have been studying Roman concrete, wondering why magnificent structures such as the Pantheon, the Colosseum, but also ports, aqueducts, bridges and baths have survived to modern times, facing bad weather and neglect.

With us many other centers in the world were trying to understand it. Thus, after having examined all the elements and processes, from the molecular to the more macroscopic ones, we discovered the procedure used by the ancients at the basis of the durability of these materials” explains Masic.

“It’s called Hot mixing, it consists of adding quicklime to the concrete mixture, which, by reacting with the water, heats the mixture. This procedure leads to the formation of “grains” of lime, which then allow for self-repair. It works like this: when modern concrete cracks, water or humidity enters and the crack widens and spreads in the structure. With our technology, the crack repairs itself. The lime grains, which have been incorporated into the concrete at the time of setting, with infiltration of the water dissolve and supply the calcium ions which recrystallize and repair the cracks”.

Grains of quicklime responsible for self-repair

That there were these grains here and there in the concrete had been known for some time, but no one had ever thought that these could be responsible for self-repair. Masic and his research team have carried out years of tests in Switzerland, where they have obtained the industrial certifications of the Institute of Mechanics of Materials. The first new generation concrete to enter the market is called D-Lime.

“DMAT means “dematerialize” because we aim to dematerialize the concrete ecosystem” adds Paolo Sabatini. “It is a cheap material, available everywhere and very easy to use, which however has two major problems: sustainability and durability. We will not distribute bags of concrete, but technology. We will sell our customers formulas made with materials and simple technologies, which will make it possible to create new concrete that self-heals, lasts longer and reduces CO2 2 . This is technology transfer and will allow us to act on a global scale.”

The technology landed in the United States

Meanwhile Masic and Sabatini, together with the other two founders Carlo Andrea Guatterini and the Belgian Nicolas Chanut, are landing in the United States with a newco. “The concrete market is worth about 650 billion euros. And its production processes are among the most impacting on the planet. Its industrial chain is responsible for 8% of CO emissions 2 . – continues Sabatini- We work pursuing two major objectives: to increase the durability of this material, reducing the environmental impact. Thanks to the technology we have developed, we will be able to create products that are 50% more durable, with a reduction in emissions of 20%, at a price that is 50% lower than comparable products”.

No difference in terms of proceedings. We will continue to build in the same way but using innovative recipes. History once again teaches us to build the future, in this case not only as a metaphor.

Admir Masic’s story is a wonderful story of redemption. A former Bosnian refugee, who fled the war at the age of 14, he lived in refugee camps in Fiume. Here he discovers his talent for chemistry. Thanks to a Croatian professor, he participates and wins a sort of Chemistry Olympiad in Croatia. Arrived in Italy with the volunteers, the Peace Action Collective of Turin, he enrolled at the University of Turin. He graduated in chemistry, summa cum laude, took a doctorate in physical chemistry, then created a company, Adamantio srl. At one point Italy denied him a residence permit. And it forces him to emigrate to Germany.

From here it comes to MIT. And from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, he also launched the MIT ReACT (Refugee Action Hub), a free program for talented refugees from all over the world to study computer science and entrepreneurship. He now he returns to Italy. Once again to do business.