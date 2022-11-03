Atomic clouds are the building blocks for the formation of all galaxies. Galaxies mainly accrete atomic gas from the interstellar medium and then convert it into stars. Therefore, observing the atomic gas in and around galaxies is critical to understanding galaxy evolution. Recently, Chinese scientists conducted observations of Stephan’s Quintet and found that the group of galaxies is shrouded in a super-giant atomic gas structure 20 times larger than the Milky Way.

Stephan’s Quintet is a group of 4 interrelated dense galaxies and a false member NGC 7320 spiral galaxy (which is very far away from the other 4 galaxies and only appears together visually), each Every galaxy is made up of millions of star clusters.

Recently, a team led by Xu Cong, a researcher at the National Astronomical Observatory of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, used China‘s 500-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST, also known as “China Sky Eye”) to image the hydrogen atomic gas around the Stephen’s Quintet galaxy and found that a scale of 1 A huge atomic gas system about 2 million light-years away, 20 times larger than the Milky Way. It is also the largest atomic gas system ever detected in the universe.

In the universe, the origin of all celestial bodies is inseparable from atomic gas. The main evolution process of galaxies is to continuously absorb atomic gas from the surrounding space and convert it into stars. The radio telescope can directly observe the atomic gas in the universe. Among them, the FAST telescope is the single-antenna radio telescope with the largest aperture and the highest sensitivity in the world. It can detect the faint and weak radiation emitted by the extremely thin diffuse atomic gas far away from the center of the galaxy.

According to the latest discovery by the FAST telescope, there is a large-scale low-density atomic gas structure in the periphery of the galaxy group, which is likely to have existed for about 1 billion years, but it is difficult for existing theories to explain why these thin atomic gas has not been ultraviolet Background radiation ionization.

The presence of diffuse clouds of atomic hydrogen could mean they were by-products of galaxy formation or that galaxies collided with each other long ago, a finding that prompts astronomers to rethink how gas behaves at the periphery of galactic clusters.

The new paper was published in the journal Nature.

(Source of the first image: NASA)